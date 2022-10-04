6 new bars and bar menus to check out for October 2022

From Scandinavian bridges to horses, these six new bars and bar menus for October are redefining what cocktails aspire to be in Singapore.

In new bars, the 1-Group people have opened 1-Altitude Coast, a concept mirroring the former 1-Altitude but set on Sentosa. Ex-Fung Kee Hot Dogs founder has returned to his roots for Hemlig, a Scandinavian restaurant and bar that serves cocktails named after the region’s bridges, and Farrer Horse takes inspiration from Farrer Road’s equestrian past for similarly-themed drinks.

Bringing a refreshed menu is 28 Hongkong Street. The craft cocktail dame has imagined what it would be like if it opened four different bars, with drinks based around those ideas. Gibson, another stalwart of Singapore’s bar scene, manages to tame disparate elements into a brilliantly cohesive new menu, and Flow Bar ups their playful and inventive approach with new cocktails.

(Hero and featured image credit: 28 Hongkong Street)

6 new bars and bar menus in Singapore to check out for October 2022