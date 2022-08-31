9 new bars and cocktail menus to cheers to this September 2022

Raise a glass to an (almost) mask-free future in Singapore with these nine new bars and cocktail menus for September 2022.
Making a debut is Night Hawk, a cocktail bar that reaches across time and space, while Drunken Farmer brings their natural wine approach to Robertson Quay. Renku Bar & Lounge opens up its Southeast Asian cocktails to all in the evening, as Nomi and Ka-EN expand the diversity of sake offerings in town.
Local brewer Pink Blossoms is trucking its beers to the CBD through a mobile taproom, and Ce La Vi taps on a new talent to refresh its contemporary Asian cocktails.
On Orchard Road, Ginger.Lily turns to the shopping strip’s history as a plantation for drink inspirations, and multi-disciplinary platform Tezarekt harnesses technology to concoct unexpected cocktail combinations. Read on for all the details.
Ce La Vi has a new bartender in Hans Anuar, who has introduced a slew of creations to the rooftop destination. For ideas, Anuar turned to flavours from his native Malaysia such as jambu asam boi, a mixture of pickled guava and chilli spice that is used in the Guavarita, and pisang salai, a traditional dessert of toasted banana peels and gula Melaka turned into the Rum-a-laka. Other serves include the High “T”, which transforms the whisky sour with spiced honey tincture, and a melon piña colada called Dewfinity.
S$25++ per cocktail
Daily, 5pm – 1am
Drunken Farmer brings their blend of natural wine and fermented foods to their third location at Robertson Quay. The wines traverse across a breath of styles from sparkling to orange, which are available by the bottle (50 labels) or glass (13 labels). If you can’t decide what to drink, the Farmers Selection (S$50++) offers three glasses curated by the team.
S$18++ onwards per glass
S$50++ onwards per bottle
Tuesdays – Sundays, 6pm – 11pm
Ginger.Lily’s latest cocktail menu Bloom is inspired by Orchard Road’s agricultural past. Created by head bartender Michael Mendoza, the menu highlights native fruits, herbs, and ingredients throughout 17 drinks. Ten new creations can be found under the Changing of the Seasons section, including a whisky, tropical fruit, and ginger ale cocktail called Birds & The Bees, as well as the Negroni-style Mellow Fellow, which is aged in a bamboo barrel.
S$22++ – S$32++ per cocktail
Daily, 9am – 1am
Ka-EN is a new grill and sushi bar by the EN Group, which also runs Japanese concepts Tamago-EN and Kiwami. They offer an extensive sake list with different gradings and prefectures, which spans house pours, bottles, and sake on tap starting from November 2022. For samplers, the restaurant serves the Ka-EN Otsumami Trio with Sake Flight (S$39++), which includes three seasonal sakes and bar bites. Other drink options include Suntory Kakubin Highball at S$10++, wines, and beers.
Daily, 11am – 4pm, 5pm – 10pm
The Horse’s Mouth has been transformed into Nomi Dining Bar, an izakaya that takes sake very seriously. Led by sake sommelier Jack Lau, the venue offers over 300 styles from all over Japan with a focus on seasonal and rare bottles. They also currently serve 55 sakes by the glass and carafe, which you can have with grilled items like yakitori. See here for more details.
Tuesdays – Sundays, 4pm – midnight
Night Hawk is a new bar in Tanjong Pagar fronted by popular local bartender Peter Chua. The venue takes cues from artist Edward Hopper’s mid-century masterpiece “Nighthawks,” and references both history and the future. Drinks have a celestial bent to them, from the Gamma-ray Holiday (gin, melon, pineapple, citrus, bitter gourd, soda) to Solar Flare Solstice with yellow Chartreuse, fino sherry, and beetroot . Cocktail shots and well-executed non-alcoholic serves are also on the menu.
Tuesdays – Saturdays, 5.30pm – midnight
Singapore craft brewer Pink Blossoms will be bringing its beers downtown with a beer truck parked outside three CBD buildings from 5 September to 4 December 2022. Pouring from their eight taps are beers from their core range like a refreshing New England IPA and a sweet stout, as well as seasonal styles like an Oktoberfest lager and a mixed berries sour. See here for more details.
S$7.90 to S$15.90 per beer
Capital Tower, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 Sept – 30 Nov
Ocean Financial Centre, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 Sept – 29 Nov
The Promontory @ Marina Bay, Fridays – Sundays, 9 Sept – 4 Dec
The Club at Renku, which operates as an exclusive lounge for certain Marina Bay Sands hotel guests, is now opened to the public in the evening as Renku Bar & Lounge. The concept offers a cozy space to sip on regionally-inspired cocktails such as Southern Collins (lemongrass citrus vodka, hibiscus cordial, soda) and Vietnam Coffee (cognac, coffee, vanilla, egg yolk cream), as well as creations from a table-side gin trolley serving an array of local spirits. A live piano performance also happens daily.
S$24++ per cocktail
Daily, 7.30pm – midnight
The machine takes over your next drink order at JU95, which has teamed up with tech platform Tezarekt to launch the world’s first Random Cocktail Generator. The gachapon-style booth lets you choose three different drink strengths – from strong to strongest – then uses an algorithm to come up with different combinations of premium spirits and mixers. If you’re lucky, you might also win prizes from a free dinner to an NFT.
S$19.50 – S$26 per cocktail
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, 6pm – midnight
Thursdays & Fridays, 12pm – midnight
Sundays, 5pm – 10pm