9 new bars and cocktail menus to cheers to this September 2022

Raise a glass to an (almost) mask-free future in Singapore with these nine new bars and cocktail menus for September 2022.

Making a debut is Night Hawk, a cocktail bar that reaches across time and space, while Drunken Farmer brings their natural wine approach to Robertson Quay. Renku Bar & Lounge opens up its Southeast Asian cocktails to all in the evening, as Nomi and Ka-EN expand the diversity of sake offerings in town.

Local brewer Pink Blossoms is trucking its beers to the CBD through a mobile taproom, and Ce La Vi taps on a new talent to refresh its contemporary Asian cocktails.

On Orchard Road, Ginger.Lily turns to the shopping strip’s history as a plantation for drink inspirations, and multi-disciplinary platform Tezarekt harnesses technology to concoct unexpected cocktail combinations. Read on for all the details.

9 new bars and cocktail menus in Singapore this September 2022