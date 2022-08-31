Lifestyle Asia
9 new bars and cocktail menus to cheers to this September 2022
31 Aug 2022 05:54 PM

Jethro Kang
Raise a glass to an (almost) mask-free future in Singapore with these nine new bars and cocktail menus for September 2022.

Making a debut is Night Hawk, a cocktail bar that reaches across time and space, while Drunken Farmer brings their natural wine approach to Robertson Quay. Renku Bar & Lounge opens up its Southeast Asian cocktails to all in the evening, as Nomi and Ka-EN expand the diversity of sake offerings in town.

Local brewer Pink Blossoms is trucking its beers to the CBD through a mobile taproom, and Ce La Vi taps on a new talent to refresh its contemporary Asian cocktails.

On Orchard Road, Ginger.Lily turns to the shopping strip’s history as a plantation for drink inspirations, and multi-disciplinary platform Tezarekt harnesses technology to concoct unexpected cocktail combinations. Read on for all the details.

9 new bars and cocktail menus in Singapore this September 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

Ce La Vi Skybar

1 /9

Ce La Vi Skybar

Ce La Vi has a new bartender in Hans Anuar, who has introduced a slew of creations to the rooftop destination. For ideas, Anuar turned to flavours from his native Malaysia such as jambu asam boi, a mixture of pickled guava and chilli spice that is used in the Guavarita, and pisang salai, a traditional dessert of toasted banana peels and gula Melaka turned into the Rum-a-laka. Other serves include the High “T”, which transforms the whisky sour with spiced honey tincture, and a melon piña colada called Dewfinity.

S$25++ per cocktail

Daily, 5pm – 1am

Address
Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018971 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6508 2188
Book here
Drunken Farmer Robertson Quay

2 /9

Drunken Farmer Robertson Quay

Drunken Farmer brings their blend of natural wine and fermented foods to their third location at Robertson Quay. The wines traverse across a breath of styles from sparkling to orange, which are available by the bottle (50 labels) or glass (13 labels). If you can’t decide what to drink, the Farmers Selection (S$50++) offers three glasses curated by the team.

S$18++ onwards per glass
S$50++ onwards per bottle 

Tuesdays – Sundays, 6pm – 11pm

Address
22 Martin Road #1-00, Singapore 239058
Website
Website here
Phone
6836 4695
Book here
Ginger.Lily

3 /9

Ginger.Lily

Ginger.Lily’s latest cocktail menu Bloom is inspired by Orchard Road’s agricultural past. Created by head bartender Michael Mendoza, the menu highlights native fruits, herbs, and ingredients throughout 17 drinks. Ten new creations can be found under the Changing of the Seasons section, including a whisky, tropical fruit, and ginger ale cocktail called Birds & The Bees, as well as the Negroni-style Mellow Fellow, which is aged in a bamboo barrel.

S$22++ – S$32++ per cocktail

Daily, 9am – 1am

Address
333 Orchard Rd, Level 5, Singapore 238867 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6831 6273
Book here
Ka-EN

4 /9

Ka-EN

Ka-EN is a new grill and sushi bar by the EN Group, which also runs Japanese concepts Tamago-EN and Kiwami. They offer an extensive sake list with different gradings and prefectures, which spans house pours, bottles, and sake on tap starting from November 2022. For samplers, the restaurant serves the Ka-EN Otsumami Trio with Sake Flight (S$39++), which includes three seasonal sakes and bar bites. Other drink options include Suntory Kakubin Highball at S$10++, wines, and beers.

Daily, 11am – 4pm, 5pm – 10pm

Address
15 Stamford Rd, #01-82 Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, Singapore 178906 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6284 3788
Nomi Dining Bar

5 /9

Nomi Dining Bar

The Horse’s Mouth has been transformed into Nomi Dining Bar, an izakaya that takes sake very seriously. Led by sake sommelier Jack Lau, the venue offers over 300 styles from all over Japan with a focus on seasonal and rare bottles. They also currently serve 55 sakes by the glass and carafe, which you can have with grilled items like yakitori. See here for more details.

Tuesdays – Sundays, 4pm – midnight

Address
583 Orchard Rd B1-39 Forum The Shopping Mall, 238884 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8125 9321
Book here
Night Hawk

6 /9

Night Hawk

Night Hawk is a new bar in Tanjong Pagar fronted by popular local bartender Peter Chua. The venue takes cues from artist Edward Hopper’s mid-century masterpiece “Nighthawks,” and references both history and the future. Drinks have a celestial bent to them, from the Gamma-ray Holiday (gin, melon, pineapple, citrus, bitter gourd, soda) to Solar Flare Solstice with yellow Chartreuse, fino sherry, and beetroot . Cocktail shots and well-executed non-alcoholic serves are also on the menu.

Tuesdays – Saturdays, 5.30pm – midnight

Address
43 Tg Pagar Rd, #01-02, Singapore 088464 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9666 0928
Pink Blossoms Brewing's beer truck

7 /9

Pink Blossoms Brewing's beer truck

Singapore craft brewer Pink Blossoms will be bringing its beers downtown with a beer truck parked outside three CBD buildings from 5 September to 4 December 2022. Pouring from their eight taps are beers from their core range like a refreshing New England IPA and a sweet stout, as well as seasonal styles like an Oktoberfest lager and a mixed berries sour. See here for more details.

S$7.90 to S$15.90 per beer

Capital Tower, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 Sept – 30 Nov
Ocean Financial Centre, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 Sept – 29 Nov
The Promontory @ Marina Bay, Fridays – Sundays, 9 Sept – 4 Dec

Website
Website here
Renku Bar & Lounge

8 /9

Renku Bar & Lounge

The Club at Renku, which operates as an exclusive lounge for certain Marina Bay Sands hotel guests, is now opened to the public in the evening as Renku Bar & Lounge. The concept offers a cozy space to sip on regionally-inspired cocktails such as Southern Collins (lemongrass citrus vodka, hibiscus cordial, soda) and Vietnam Coffee (cognac, coffee, vanilla, egg yolk cream), as well as creations from a table-side gin trolley serving an array of local spirits. A live piano performance also happens daily.

S$24++ per cocktail

Daily, 7.30pm – midnight

Address
10 Bayfront Ave, Lobby Tower 1 Hotel, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018956 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6688 5568
Tezarekt Random Cocktail Generator @ JU95

9 /9

Tezarekt Random Cocktail Generator @ JU95

The machine takes over your next drink order at JU95, which has teamed up with tech platform Tezarekt to launch the world’s first Random Cocktail Generator. The gachapon-style booth lets you choose three different drink strengths – from strong to strongest – then uses an algorithm to come up with different combinations of premium spirits and mixers. If you’re lucky, you might also win prizes from a free dinner to an NFT.

S$19.50 – S$26 per cocktail

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, 6pm – midnight
Thursdays & Fridays, 12pm – midnight
Sundays, 5pm – 10pm

Address
41 Boat Quay, Singapore 049830 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8201 2737
Book here
Drinks Cocktails Craft Beer Singapore cocktail bars
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.
