5 new bars and bar menus to check out this November 2022

In November’s episode of new places to drink at: darts go hi-tech, a freezer door, and a blonde walks into a bar.
At Sentosa, 1-Altitude Coast gathers steam as it opens Sol & Ora, a restaurant and bar that serves cocktails from countries bordering the Mediterranean sea. The Bar at 15 Stamford also leans on maritime metaphors with a new menu that looks at ancient trade routes and East Asian cultures.
Secreted away in Katong is The Hidden Story, a speakeasy of the Peranakan era that is accessed through a steakhouse freezer door. Dirty Blonde turns the heat on at Suntec with an alfresco beach bar and a seductive lounge, while Oche introduces algorithms and allure into a classic pub game.
5 new bars and bar menus this November 2022
Dirty Blonde wants to prove that blondes have more fun with an opulent bar and lounge at Suntec City. The venue lets you be a fair maven in three themed areas: an alfresco beach bar, a grungy, street art alley, and a swanky Manhattan living room, all with views of Marina Bay. Cocktails come courtesy of head bartender Stanislav Baliaban, who serves creations like Pistachio Ice Cream (parmesan-infused vodka, lychee, and pistachio) and Dirty Bae (mezcal, raspberry, and cava). Dirty Blonde also has a happy hour from 5pm to 7pm daily that offers selected house pour spirits, beers, and wines from S$10++.
Cocktails: S$19++ – S$27++ each
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Sundays, 5pm – 2am
Wednesdays & Saturdays, 5pm till late
I live near a darts bar that is tired, dark, and dinghy, but Oche is definitely not it. Instead, this venue combines sport, tech, and high-end F&B experience into what they call gastro-gaming. The name comes from the line players must stand behind before aiming for bullseye, and the computers come in the form of cameras and tracking technology to monitor gameplay. For cocktails, beverage development manager Adam MacDonald serves tipples like Thin Red Line, which is a lovechild between the Milk Punch and Whiskey Sour, as well as Orango Tango ($13), a boozy orange soda with Cocchi Americano, dry curaçao, orange liqueur, and prosecco.
Cocktails S$20++ each
Opens on 10 November 2022
Sol & Ora packages the sunlit shores and azure waters of the Mediterranean coast into cocktails on a Sentosa rooftop. The restaurant and bar showcases regions that make up the shoreline by featuring fresh herbs, fruits, spices, and spirits hailing from there. Brise Côtière, for instance, highlights the French ingredients of Grey Goose vodka, Pampelle liqueur, and Lillet Rose, while Amalfi Afterglow incorporates the Italian components of Pigskin gin, limoncello, and prosecco. Greek flavours appear in Summer Solstice with Old Sport gin, Greek tea, and rose syrup, as brandy, blood orange, and sparkling white wine sangria in A Night in Ibiza point to Spain.
Cocktails: S$20++ – S$22++ each
Daily, 7am – 10.30pm
Trace the pathways of Austronesian migration at The Bar at 15 Stamford, which delivers a history lesson through its latest menu. Made up of two sections, the ten cocktails in the first part take drinkers to islands such as Ilha Formosa 1542, the Portuguese name for Taiwan and a tie guan yin-accented drink with cognac, gin, and dry vermouth. Lakatoi 1885 is a stop at Papua New Guinea and a tribute to their banana export with rum, banana liqueur, Aperol, and orange bitters.
The second section of six cocktails recalls Joseph Balestier, the first appointed US consul to Singapore who lived at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, which the bar is a part of. Balestier also dabbled in rum production here, and the Plantation 1840 is a homage to his hobby with Black Tears Rum, sweet vermouth, pineapple, sugarcane juice, and fresh mint. Remember the Balestiers riffs on a similarly-named classic cocktail with rum, sweet vermouth, cherry brandy, cherry liqueur, and absinthe.
Cocktails: S$22++ – S$25++ each
Mondays – Sundays, 4pm – midnight
Katong is now even cooler with the debut of The Hidden Story, a speakeasy that pays tribute to both the Prohibition era and the neighbourhood’s Peranakan heritage. Conceived by four friends, entrance to the bar is through a freezer door inside Stirling Steaks restaurant, which reveals a space furnished like a Straits Chinese gentlemen’s club. The theme extends to their signature cocktails. The Gimlet-style Peranakan Enclave nods to the kebaya’s colours with rose and lychee, while Gotong Royong makes peated whisky, mango, and yellow Chartreuse work together. The bar has also partnered with local gin distiller Brass Lion on two cocktails using their Butterfly Pea Gin, including the Lavender Negroni.
Cocktails: S$22 – S$25 each
Mondays – Saturdays, 6pm till late