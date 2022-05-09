5 new bars in Singapore to check out this May 2022

In this May 2022 episode of new bars in Singapore: champagne on the terrace, living room drinking, botany-inspired cocktails on Orchard, and more.

We start off with 6ixty 7even, a bar and restaurant on Neil Road that can’t settle on numbers and alphabets for its name, but is much more focused when it comes to their selection of European wines. Also on Neil Road is The Store, a discreet bar from the outside that morphs into your home with craft cocktails.

Just steps away is Tippling Terrace, a new concept by the acclaimed restaurant that serves bar bites with a tasting flight of Telmont champagne. Over in Katong, Patina polishes the neighbourhood’s heritage into cocktails with a sense of place. Then it’s towards Orchard Road for Hilton’s Ginger Lily, whose drinks menu reads like a botany book. Read on for more, then check out the new cafes and restaurants that also popped up in Singapore this month.

New bars in Singapore for May 2022