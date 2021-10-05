5 new craft beer brands to drink in Singapore this month

Despite the island’s tiny size, Singapore does not lack in terms of its craft beer selection. And if you have somehow drank your way through the many brands already available, now there’s more.

New to our country’s shores are beers from Jing-A, a Beijing brewer that makes their beers out of local and regional ingredients, while the Libson-based Musa riffs on music and band names for their lagers, IPAs, and stouts. From Auckland there’s Isthmus, which gives you a geography lesson as well as hazy IPAs, and the Californian brewery Moonraker promises big hop bombs.

In Singapore, local brand Ren Min has launched three IPAs and a stout with labels that dreamily recall when we could travel Covid-free.

While we’re still mostly stuck behind national borders, slake your thirst for exploration with these new craft beer brands, or perhaps start sipping to take your mind off things. Read on to find out more.