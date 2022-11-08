Sakura whisky, Singapore’s first seltzer, and more new drink products this November 2022

If your home bar is looking barren, here are some new drink products to fill it with this November 2022.

Fans of Smoke & Mirrors can now bring the bar home with their latest bottled cocktail sets featuring five drinks from their latest menu, rooftop view not included. Local producer Trouble Brewing now has the distinction of making Singapore’s first hard seltzer, which comes in a range of three refreshing flavours.

This month’s new wines come courtesy of Cloudy Bay, which has released the 2022 vintage of their iconic sauvignon blanc in an entirely new bottle design, and premium Chilean winery Don Melchor drops their flaghship 2020 cabernet sauvignon. Savour these bottles for up to four weeks with Coravin’s new wine preservation system, which is aimed at a wider range of consumers.

Those with deep pockets can look to Hibiki’s latest limited edition Japanese whisky, which sees a part of it matured in sakura casks. Then there’s Bowmore and Aston Martin, who rev up their partnership to a rarefied level with the release of a 52-year-old single malt. It unlocks with a key, too.

Seven new drink products this November