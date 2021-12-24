Ring in 2022 with these 8 drink events on New Year’s Eve

New year, new us? Probably not, as we celebrate the start of 2022 with another night of debauchery. Aiding us on our quest are these eight drink events taking place on New Year’s Eve.

A number of places are doing free flow drinks, such as signature cocktails from Smoke & Mirrors, as well as champagne from Mr. Stork and Zefferano. Beverage packages are also available from the likes of Kinki and Ce La Vi.

For reliable cocktails and burgers, Spago is serving their drink creations alongside the popular USDA prime beef sliders and other snacks, and Manhattan is pouring bubbly with a four-course dinner. Finally, Vue brings champagne, decadent ingredients and a view together in a six-course meal.

Image credit: Ce La Vi Singapore

Here are 8 drink events on New Year’s Eve 2022