Ring in 2022 with these 8 drink events on New Year’s Eve
24 Dec 2021 05:00 PM

Jethro Kang
New year, new us? Probably not, as we celebrate the start of 2022 with another night of debauchery. Aiding us on our quest are these eight drink events taking place on New Year’s Eve.

A number of places are doing free flow drinks, such as signature cocktails from Smoke & Mirrors, as well as champagne from Mr. Stork and Zefferano. Beverage packages are also available from the likes of Kinki and Ce La Vi.

(Image credit: Smoke & Mirrors / Facebook)

For reliable cocktails and burgers, Spago is serving their drink creations alongside the popular USDA prime beef sliders and other snacks, and Manhattan is pouring bubbly with a four-course dinner. Finally, Vue brings champagne, decadent ingredients and a view together in a six-course meal.

Click here for more things to do on the last day of 2021, then read on for eight drink events happening in Singapore.

Image credit: Ce La Vi Singapore

 

Here are 8 drink events on New Year’s Eve 2022

Free flow drinks at Smoke & Mirrors

Free flow drinks at Smoke & Mirrors

Countdown to 2022 with non -top drinks and unparalleled views of the city skyline at Smoke & Mirrors.

The rooftop bar at the National Gallery is offering a free flow of cocktails for two hours including Cranberry Negroni, Toasty Monkey Mulled Wine a Monkey 47 Gin & Tonic. Wines and beer are also available.

If champagne is your poison, they have a two-for-one deal on Perrier Jouët Brut Champagne (S$178++ per bottle).

8pm to 10pm
S$198++ per person

Email reserve@smokeandmirrors.com.sg to book.

Address
1 St. Andrew's Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 178957 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9380 6313
Drinks package for five at Kinki's rooftop bar

Drinks package for five at Kinki's rooftop bar

On New Year’s Eve, Kinki’s rooftop bar is offering a package for five people that covers both drinks and food.

Priced at S$588++ per package, it includes two bottles of Moët & Chandon Brut, a choice of spirit by the bottle (Roku Gin, Belvedere Vodka or Nikka Whisky), and a flight of seven cocktail tasters (100ml each). There will also be snacks such as sesame marinated deep-fried Kinki Wings, Ebi Fries and Cassava Nachos.

6pm to 10.30pm

Address
70, #02-02 Collyer Quay, Customs House, 049323 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8363 6697
Book here
Bottomless champagne at Zafferano

Bottomless champagne at Zafferano

Zefferano’s Terrace Lounge lets you soak in Singapore’s cityscape and champagne on New Year’s Eve with a two-hour free flow of bubbly, other premium wines and cocktails. The endless drinks come with a selection of five snacks and bar bites specially curated for the evening.

S$168++ per person, valid for any two hours between 5.30pm to 10.30pm 

Address
10 Collyer Quay, Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6509 1488
Book here
Early celebrations and a four course dinner at Manhattan

Early celebrations and a four course dinner at Manhattan

Start the party early at Manhattan, which is debuting two hours of free flow champagne cocktails from 4pm to 6pm on New Year’s Eve.

At night, they serve a four-course dinner including a seafood platter, corn chowder, steak and gingerbread with a glass of Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne. The bar’s Best of 2021 cocktails are also available separately.

New Year’s Set Menu
$128++ per person
7pm to 10.15pm

Early Celebrations for New Year’s Eve
$108++ per person
4pm to 6pm

Address
1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2 Regent Singapore, Singapore 249715 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6725 3377
Book here
Glitter Disco at Ce La Vi

Glitter Disco at Ce La Vi

Shine and shimmer your way into 2022 at Ce La Vi’s Glitter Disco party on New Year’s Eve. Held at their Sky Lounge, guests are encouraged to dress “the brighter, the shiner, the better” for this ’70s-themed party.

For drinks, there is a selection of dance-themed bottle packages and tipples such as Discoholic (S$690++) featuring one Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, 10 Hoegaarden bottles and a magnum bottle of Grey Goose.

Disco Luxe (S$490++) is an alternative, with two bottles of Zonin Special Cuvee, one Zonin Rosé, five Hoegaarden bottles with a range of spirits and mixers to choose from.

6.30pm till late (last alcohol order at 9.45pm)

Address
1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, 018971 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6508 2188
Book here
High end champagne and a 6-course meal at Vue

High end champagne and a 6-course meal at Vue

Vue is doing New Year’s Eve with fancy champagne, an extravagant meal and a view of Singapore’s icons.

Dubbed the Cristal Champagne Package (S$1,588++ per couple), the bundle offers two diners a bottle of Champagne Louis Roederer, Cristal 2012, a six-course dinner of sea urchin, caviar, oysters, lobster and wagyu steak, and two complimentary champagne flutes to take home.

A more affordable six-course prix fixe menu with a glass of Cristal at S$588++ is also available.

5.30pm to 10pm

Address
OUE Bayfront, 50 Collyer Quay Rooftop Level 19, 049321 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8879 0923
Book here
Free-flow drinks at Mr. Stork

Free-flow drinks at Mr. Stork

Mr. Stork, the hotel rooftop bar at Andaz Singapore, is pouring endless drinks on New Year’s Eve. For S$228++ per person, revellers get to enjoy free flow champagne, beers and cocktails made with Roku Gin, Black Tears Rum, Naked Grouse or Grey Goose. Snacks such as truffle fries, lobster tartlet and steak sandwich will be provided.

7pm to 10.30pm

Address
5 Fraser St, Level 39, Andaz 189354 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6408 1288
Book here
Cocktails and sliders at Spago Bar & Lounge

Cocktails and sliders at Spago Bar & Lounge

Count down to the new year at Spago with their signature cocktails, fine wines and gourmet bites. They will be serving popular snacks such as the USDA prime beef sliders paired with cocktails like the Adios Nonino (bourbon, amaro, burnt orange peel). Other offerings include wine flights, beers and bottle service.

First seating
6pm to 8pm
Minimum spend of S$100++ per person

Second seating
8.30pm to 10.30pm
Minimum spend of S$150++ per person

Address
Sands SkyPark, Tower 2 Level 57 Access from Hotel Lobby Tower, 2, 018956 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6688 9955
Book here
Jethro Kang
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.

