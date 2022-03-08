NFT beer, non-alcoholic tequila and 81-year-old whisky: new drinks to sip on this March

In your March 2022 edition of new drinks in Singapore: beer goes NFT, tequila goes zero ABV, and a whisky that is as old as your grandma.

New beers from two local brewers feature this month: Lion Brewery, which collaborates with a NFT art collective on a floral lager, and Specific Gravity works with a local chocolatier on a chocolate ale.

For cocktail enthusiasts, Muyu is a new craft liqueur from three industry heavyweights, and Lyre’s continues to devour the non-alcoholic spirits category with the introduction of two alcohol-free tequilas.

Whisky is on the move again. Taiwanese distiller Kavalan releases a triple sherry cask-finished whisky, and The Glen Grant commemorates its master distiller’s six decade-long career with a 60-year-old single malt. The Macallan goes even further back, launching an 81-year-old scotch that was first laid down in 1940.

7 new drinks to sip on this March 2022