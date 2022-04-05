Old school mezcals, bubbly gin and a gherkin: 7 new drinks to try this April 2022

Yes, nightclubs in Singapore will finally reopen from 19 April, and yes, you have to get a Covid test right before you party. Cheers to more ingenious rules with these seven new drinks for April 2022.
Gin is all in this month. There’s Terai, which captures the essence of a northern Indian region in a London Dry style, while Hernö makes an international impact from its secluded home on Sweden’s High Coast. Also from the Scandinavian country is Skånska Spritfabriken, which makes a bubbly gin in a former apple orchard. Down south, French gin Citadelle unveils their latest limited edition release that pays homage to a gherkin.
There’s a new brewer in town, and they’re willing, ready and Able to come up with four styles at their launch. For agave enthusiasts, Código applies the same small batch approach to its two new mezcals. Another day, another NFT whisky, and this time it’s Mighty Cask, which mines a Chinese literary classic for three highly exclusive drops.
7 new drinks to try in Singapore this April 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
Able started out as a challenge to the founders to brew their own beers after they complained about the subpar and overpriced state of craft options in Singapore. Eventually, they put their beers where their mouths are and came up with four styles. Amber Blivet is their smooth, toasty rendition of a German altbier, while Smash-able is a refreshing pale pale. Horatio puts a floral guise on an American pale ale, and the grapefruit IPA Pink Mist presents a hoppy and citrusy character.
Find them at Druggists and Goodluck Beerhouse.
French gin brand Citadelle celebrates the humble pickle in their latest limited release. Dubbed Vive Le Cornichon, handpicked, preservative-free gherkins from Burgundy are infused with Citadelle Original, then combined with 20 botanicals to create an intense, herbaceous number with a vinegary and saline complexion. It’s a natural fit for savoury cocktails like a Dirty Martini or Gibson. Only 3,000 bottles are produced, with 12 allocated to Singapore.
Throughout April 2022, 28 Hong Kong Street is serving a cocktail made with Citadelle Vive Le Cornichon. The gin is also available at EC Proof.
3 /7
Tequila brand Código turns its attention to Mexico’s other storied spirit, mezcals. They partnered with small villages in the San Juan del Rio region of Oaxaca, and produce two expressions almost entirely without machinery.
The first is Mezcal Artesenal. It combines two types of agave that are crushed in a donkey-pulled tahona, made in a copper alembic still and aged in ex-sauvignon blanc barrels to produce a floral and citrusy style.
The more premium and classic offering is the Mezcal Ancestral. Made entirely from a single variety, it’s hand mashed, fermented in leather vats and distilled in a clay pot. The result is a drink that’s sweet, smoky and earthy with a bright, salty dimension.
Get it from NTUC Fairprice.
Disclaimer: this Swedish gin is not actually bubbly, but it does contain sparkling wine, which gives it a tingly perception and fresh, spicy notes of juniper, citrus and pepper. Made by Skånska Spritfabriken, a craft distillery in a former apple orchard, the gin can be mixed in effervescent cocktails like a G&T or French 75, or used to brighten up a Martini or Bee’s Knees.
Get it on the Swedish RedMart shop.
5 /7
Hernö operates out of a small village near the Swedish High Coast, but their gins has made a global impact on the drinks world. Their London Dry style has swept up awards like IWSC World’s best London Dry Gin and World’s best Gin & Tonic.
Produced in a copper pot still, the gin’s botanicals include the usual suspects of juniper, coriander and lemon on top of meadowsweet, coriander, cassia bark, black pepper, vanilla and lingonberry. These give it a fresh, spicy and floral character, as a rich and oily palate gives way to a gentle sweetness.
Get it on the Swedish RedMart shop.
6 /7
Maxwell Road whisky bar The Chambers by Cask looks to the past and present with these three exclusive single malts. Inspired by “Romance of Three Kingdoms,” they repackaged a 20-year-old Caperdonich, a 22-year-old Glen Keith and a 23-year-old Glen Grant in sculpted bottles that symbolise three characters from the Chinese literary classic. The bottles are accompanied by NFTs designed by Mighty Jaxx, which means you get digital versions of your drams too.
The Mighty Cask collection is available at The Chambers by Cask at $5,888.
7 /7
Terai is a gin rooted in the London Dry style and inspired by the namesake Indian region. The base is a rice spirit distilled in a copper pot, and boasts 11 botanicals: juniper, holy basil, coriander, fennel, lemon and orange peels, lavender, rose, almond, angelica and orris root. This gives it a lush, herbaceous profile with fresh citrus and a dry, delicate floral finish.
From now till the end of June, 28 Hong Kong Street is serving the Terai Gin cocktail Milk Jagger ($25), a milk punch cocktail inspired by traditional Indian flavours with lemon, almond, coconut, cinnamon jaggery and cardamom.
Terai Indian Dry Gin can also be found bars like at Alley Bar, The Elephant Room, Revolver and Publico Ristorante, or at retail locations including EC Proof, The Standish, Original Whiskeys, The Liquor Shop and The Providore.