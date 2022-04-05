Old school mezcals, bubbly gin and a gherkin: 7 new drinks to try this April 2022

Yes, nightclubs in Singapore will finally reopen from 19 April, and yes, you have to get a Covid test right before you party. Cheers to more ingenious rules with these seven new drinks for April 2022.

Gin is all in this month. There’s Terai, which captures the essence of a northern Indian region in a London Dry style, while Hernö makes an international impact from its secluded home on Sweden’s High Coast. Also from the Scandinavian country is Skånska Spritfabriken, which makes a bubbly gin in a former apple orchard. Down south, French gin Citadelle unveils their latest limited edition release that pays homage to a gherkin.

There’s a new brewer in town, and they’re willing, ready and Able to come up with four styles at their launch. For agave enthusiasts, Código applies the same small batch approach to its two new mezcals. Another day, another NFT whisky, and this time it’s Mighty Cask, which mines a Chinese literary classic for three highly exclusive drops.

7 new drinks to try in Singapore this April 2022