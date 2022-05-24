Perfume Trees Gin is everything about Hong Kong in a bottle

Hong Kong: Asia’s World City, gateway to Mainland China, Fragrant Harbour. But the territory did not have a drink that encapsulate its multiple identities, until Perfume Trees Gin came along.

Founded by Hong Kong natives, made with local botanicals, distilled and bottled in Europe, the award-winning gin mirrors the city from its dynamism to its cost: a 500-millilitre bottle is worth S$125 in Singapore.

The brand was created by bartender Kit Cheung and medical professional Joseph Cheung (no relation), who were toying with the idea of a drink that represented them while at their village house turned booze lab in the outskirts of the territory.

“Hong Kongers bear many identities,” the company said. “Ethnically we are mostly Chinese, however we also very westernised at the same time, from the language we speak being influenced by English, to the food we eat. We are exposed to so many different cultures, flavours and we are a unique blend of these experiences.”

Out of the 13 botanicals that end up in Perfume Trees, five are sourced or grown in Hong Kong. There is white champaca flowers, whose sweet-vanilla scent got it the nickname of perfume tree. Sandalwood lends a woody profile to the gin’s nose and palate, along with 15-year-old tangerine peel and the herbaceous of Chinese angelica. Long Jing green tea reveals itself in the finish.

Together with juniper berries, coriander seeds, green cardamon pods, and orris root, all the botanicals are sent to a distillery in the Netherlands, which puts them through a squarish, hi-tech still. The gin comes in a rectangular glass bottle from France with the ingredients written in Chinese calligraphy and stylised into a tree.

Perfume Trees is smooth and silky enough to be a sipping gin, and it brings a floral and woody complexity to a Gin & Tonic. It’s citrusy profile also plays well with vermouth and Maraschino liqueur in a Martinez. At Taylor Adam, the bar pairs it with white fungus and other traditional Chinese medicinal ingredients in their Lung & Dangerous cocktail.

The gin can also be found at Co. and Lei garden’s Chijmes location, or purchased at Hong & Friends, Hong Zun Bottle Shop and Woodstock Beverages. It is also available online from distributor Pride of the East’s website.

Perfume Trees Gin is available at Pride of the East for S$125 (500ml).