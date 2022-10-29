Party like you’re in Peru when Pisco Nights returns to Singapore in November

Pisco: contentious, a cocktail staple, and class of its own, which you can discover when Pisco Nights comes back to Singapore next month.

The grape spirit is being celebrated in town for the third consecutive year from 1 to 30 November 2022, featuring nine of the country’s best bars and restaurants serving pisco-based cocktails created specially for the event.

These cocktails will showcase a variety of pisco brands and styles, paired with ingredients from makgeolli to Indian kitchen staples.

Like cognac, pisco is type of a brandy obtained by distilling wine. To be called Peruvian pisco, it has to come from one of eight grape varieties and distilled once in a copper pot still. It also has to be matured in a neutral container like glass or stainless steel, which is why the liquid stays clear as compared to cognac’s caramel colour. Additionally, Peruvian pisco can only be produced in one of the country’s five coastal valley regions.

Pisco is also made in the neighbouring Chile to a different standard. The two nations are still locked in a dispute over who holds bragging rights to pisco’s origins, but since this is an event organised by Promperú, the export and tourism agency of Peru, you get to hear their side of the story.

Taste it at nine bars and restaurants around town, including some on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. At Bar Stories, they have created the Ivory Tower, where champagne makgeolli is paired with the earthy Pisco Quebranta and Japanese lychee liqueur. At Peruvian restaurant Canchita, the same pisco is played up with tonic water, chamomile tea, lime, and butterfly pea flower in the Pink Pisco Kiss.

Two bars from the Jigger & Pony Group will also be involved. At Live Twice, head to their Beautiful Hometown, a milk punch that mixes black grape pisco with cinnamon and clove tea, raspberry jam and lime. Upstairs, Gibson’s Fountain of Life is an elixir of Mosto Verde Pisco, coconut water, pineapple lime cordial, and fino sherry.

Inspired by Little India and Peru’s Indian community, The Elephant Room infuses Pisco Quebranta with ghee and curry leaves to give it savoury top notes, then balances it with pomegranate and fizzy grape juice in their cocktail Redefined. In a similar vein, Jua Hu Tai draws inspiration from Thai and Singapore flavours for First Maiden, which combines Quebranta Pisco with lemongrass pandan tea, ginger liqueur, honey, and sparkling grapefruit juice.

Other participating bars include Hopscotch, Jekyll & Hyde, and The Bar at 15 Stamford. Check out the event’s Facebook page for more details.

Pisco Nights

1 – 30 November 2022

S$23++ – S$25++ per cocktail