Prost! Here’s how to celebrate Oktoberfest in Singapore this year

If you’re a beer aficionado, you’d know there there’s no better time to raise a glass than during Oktoberfest.

The annual beer festival, which originated in Munich, Germany, celebrates everything that’s beautiful and fun about Bavaria via good food, catchy music, plenty of dancing, and of course, beer.

Bavaria has become the destination for thousands of party revellers every year hoping to get in on this folk festival extravaganza, but even that wasn’t spared the pandemic’s icy grip, and it’s been once again cancelled this year.

Despite the equally strict restrictions here, a handful of restaurants are pushing through to bring the best of Bavaria to food and beer lovers. And while you won’t find any dancing on tables there just yet, you’ll still have plenty of delectable Bavarian dishes and ice-cold beers at your disposal.

Now gather your best mate(s), raise a glass, and say “prost!”

(Hero and featured image credit: Louis Hansel/Unsplash and @thehungertrack)