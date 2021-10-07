Prost! Here’s how to celebrate Oktoberfest in Singapore this year

If you’re a beer aficionado, you’d know there there’s no better time to raise a glass than during Oktoberfest.
The annual beer festival, which originated in Munich, Germany, celebrates everything that’s beautiful and fun about Bavaria via good food, catchy music, plenty of dancing, and of course, beer.
Bavaria has become the destination for thousands of party revellers every year hoping to get in on this folk festival extravaganza, but even that wasn’t spared the pandemic’s icy grip, and it’s been once again cancelled this year.
Despite the equally strict restrictions here, a handful of restaurants are pushing through to bring the best of Bavaria to food and beer lovers. And while you won’t find any dancing on tables there just yet, you’ll still have plenty of delectable Bavarian dishes and ice-cold beers at your disposal.
Now gather your best mate(s), raise a glass, and say “prost!”
(Hero and featured image credit: Louis Hansel/Unsplash and @thehungertrack)
If you wanted a real German experience, Paulaner Brauhaus is a good place to start with its specially-curated menus. The Oktoberfestpfandl platter, for example, offers a hearty mix of Germany’s best, including roasted duck, chicken schnitzel, and of course, crispy pork knuckle and Nürnberger bratwurst sausage.
This sharing platter pairs beautifully with the house-made brews on tap there. The free-flow promotion (S$45++ per person) during Oktoberfest includes both its classic and seasonal beers, so be sure to come hungry — and thirsty — when you visit from now till 24 October 2021.
If you’re staying in, Paulaner Brauhaus’ extensive Oktoberfest menu is also available for delivery or pick up, with 20 percent off your entire bill.
If you’re a fan of authentic German food, chances are you would’ve heard of Frieda. The restaurant at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel is celebrating its roots this year with not only a free-flow craft beer special, but also an all-you-can-eat Oktoberfest menu that’ll leave you feeling stuffed for days.
Highlights here include the usual suspects like the fork-tender roasted pork knuckle and assortment of sausages, both of which go perfectly with the soft pretzel, Dijon mustard, pretzel dumplings, and sauerkrautut.
Want to go all out? The U-Boot Beer cocktail, a beer served with a shot of Jägermeister, will be the perfect way to end (or start) the night.
(Image credit: @diningcitysingapore)
Leave it to Brotzeit to throw a smashing Oktoberfest, even during times like these. The Oktoberfestplatter (S$138) sees a wooden platter generously laden with its famous oven-roasted pork knuckle, honey-glazed ribs, Nürnberger Stadtwurst, Thüringer sausage, potato salad, and sauerkraut.
All these perfectly complement the limited edition Erdinger Oktoberfest 2021 brew. Imported directly from Erding, Germany, this festive beer promises smooth, malty aromas with a pronounced hop bitterness and a splash of sparkling carbonic acid to impart a liveliness typically expected of a genuine wheat beer. Otherwise, there are 11 imported beers that are also available during this period.
Brotzeit will also bring Oktoberfest to the home if you’re wary of being outside; the Oktoberfest platter and a 12-pack of Erdinger Beer Bundle can be delivered, and comes with a free DIY Oktoberfest kit with every bundle purchased. Enjoy 20 percent off with every delivery or pick-up order.
(Image credit: @thehungertrack)
Harry’s is partnering with Erdinger this year for a power-packed Oktoberfest celebration, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. If you’re in town, head to its Chijmes outpost, where you’ll get deals on Erdinger brews, as well as a special Oktoberfest feast with all the usual trimmings like pork knuckles, fries, and sausages.
To add to the festivities, the iconic Chijmes Hall will also be transformed via projection mapping from 7.30 — 10.30pm every night from now till the end of the month. Eagle-eyed diner will also find QR codes being projected onto the back of the hall every hour from 7.30pm — 9.30pm. Scan these codes and you might stand a chance to redeem a free beer.
Alternatively, order your food and drinks via delivery here.
Tanjong Pagar’s Leopold taps into its Austrian and German roots here to create a feast for all who want to celebrate Oktoberfest. Available for the entire month are dishes that range from classics — think pork knuckle and schnitzels — to lesser-seen favourites like Eierschwammerl & Knodel (a fragrant Austrian chanterelle mushroom and bread dumpling dish) and the Schweinsbratensemmel, a roasted pork collar sandwich.
The thirsty can look forward to promotions on Jägermeister and Brezn Schnapps, as well as Hacker-Pschorr Weissbier.