Recipes: Christmas cocktails that will show you a bourbon good time

A wise soul recently noted that in movies, Santa is never shown going to the house next door. Instead, he flys off somewhere far to continue dropping off presents. Perhaps he’s done with this neighbourhood, most probably he’s going to a bar. Give him a reason to stay by making Santa one of these bourbon Christmas cocktails.

Today’s recipes feature Maker’s Mark, a bourbon distillery from the United States, but any brand of bourbon will do. While the whiskey can be made anywhere in the country, it’s is most closely associated with the state of Kentucky, where Maker’s Mark is from.

Bourbon has to contain at least 51 percent of corn, bottled at a minimum of 40 percent ABV and aged in charred new American oak barrels. Classic notes include a soft and sweet profile, as well as flavours of vanilla and caramel. This makes bourbon a versatile whiskey to mix with. It’s also the base of many classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned and Mint Julep.

Bourbon can also go with a wide range of modifiers and enhancers, as these three recipes show. It pairs well in a fruit punch. It combines with dark cherry and mint in a Whiskey Sour. Coffee, in particular, brings out the spirit’s toasty notes. Read on to find out how to make these drinks at home, then check out the Christmas cocktail collaboration Maker’s Mark is doing with bars and restaurants around town (more information can be found below).

Maker’s Mark Christmas cocktail recipes

Christmas Punch

(Available at Barossa Bar & Grill)

45ml Cranberry juice

45ml Pineapple juice

45ml Orange juice

30ml Maker’s Mark

15ml Orange liqueur

Orange slices

Fresh blueberries

Fresh mint leaves

Glassware: Brandy glass

Pour all the ingredients into a Brandy glass with ice and stir well. Garnish with orange, blueberries and mint.

Merry Cherry Sour

(Available at Komyuniti)

45ml Cinnamon infused Maker’s Mark*

20ml Cranberry juice

20ml Fresh lemon juice

15ml Amarena dark cherry syrup

15ml Egg white

Glassware: coupe glass

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker tin and shake without ice. Once a foam develops, add ice and shake again. Strain into chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a dash of cinnamon powder.

* Add 4 cinnamon sticks to 500ml of Maker’s Mark. Seal in an airtight jar or bag at room temperature overnight. Alternatively, sous vide at 50 degree Celsius for 2 hours.

Mistletoe Mint

(Available at Timbre X S.E.A)

30ml Maker’s Mark

30ml Coffee liqueur

20ml Irish cream liqueur

15ml Evaporated milk

5ml Caramel syrup*

5 ml Mint syrup**

2 Marshmallow pieces

Fresh mint sprig

Glassware: Martini glass

Rim the glass with Christmas sprinkles, and pour coffee liqueur into the glass.

Shake all remaining ingredients with ice. Strain slowly into the glass to create a layer. Garnish with a skewer of marshmallows and mint.

* Combine 1 part caramel with 1 part water. Gently heat until mixture thickens and reduces.

** Combine fresh mint with 1 part sugar with 1 part water. Gently heat until mixture thickens and reduces. Strain out the mint.

These cocktails are currently available at Barossa Bar & Grill, Komyuniti and Timbre X S.E.A. Maker’s Mark is also doing collaborations with Andaz hotel, Meatsmith, Butcher Boy and Escape Restaurant for Christmas.