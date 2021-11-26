Recipes: these Christmas cocktails by Winestone are like a warm embrace

On Christmas Eve, tradition dictates leaving milk and cookies out for Santa as he goes about delivering presents. But Santa is a grown ass man with many stops to make, and he probably prefers a stiff drink or two. Or five. Get into his good books with these Christmas cocktails that you can make easily at home.

Today, we’re featuring two drinks Winestone currently has on their festive menu. The modern European restaurant has teamed up with Section D, a home bar in Sengkang, to present seasonal serves from a spiced beer cocktail to an Irish Coffee twist.

Section D’s co-founder Dannon Har is fond of using household items like butter, vinegar and tea to make cocktails that are at once familiar yet novel. Similarly, his two drinks below, Warm Hugs and Santa’s Mudslide, contain easily sourced ingredients that you might already have in your pantry.

“Warms Hugs is based on a Hot Buttered Rum done the traditional way rather than with the modern way of fat washing, while the Mudslide is like an Irish Coffee but with the killer combo of cognac plus heavy cream,” Har said. “Most importantly, they all taste like Christmas and are easy to make.”

Winestone’s Christmas cocktails recipes

Warm Hugs

(Warm cocktail)

150ml Hot water

60ml Dark rum

30ml Spice syrup*

1 Tablespoon (40g) unsalted butter

1 Cinnamon stick

Glassware: Irish coffee glass

Add hot water, dark rum, spice syrup and butter in the glass and stir until the butter is completely melted. Garnish with cinnamon stick and serve.

* Combine equal amounts of demerara sugar with water, then add a few cinnamon sticks and star anise. Simmer until the sugar is completely dissolved. Strain the solids out.

Santa’s Mudslide

45ml Cognac

45ml Heavy cream

30ml Baileys Irish Cream

10ml Coffee liqueur

Chocolate shavings

Glassware: coupe or rocks glass

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Fill shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a coupe or rocks glass over a large ice block. Garnish with dark chocolate shavings (use a microplane) and serve.

Winestone is located at 30 Stevens Rd, #01-09, Singapore 257840.