Refill your empty craft spirits bottle with this sustainable kiosk

That empty gin bottle does not need to end up in a bin with this new spirits refill kiosk.

Asia Pacific drinks distributor Proof & Company has rolled out the world’s first EcoSpirits SmartKiosk, a device offering refills of craft spirits that they say is cheaper and more sustainable than buying a new bottle.

The Singapore-based company teamed up with sustainable distribution firm EcoSpirits and DFI Retail Group on the kiosk, and represents EcoSpirits’ first foray into circular packaging solutions for retail consumers after introducing a similar distribution system for the bar industry.

Launched at CS Fresh supermarket in Tanglin Mall, the SmartKiosk offers refills of Singapore’s Brass Lion Distillery gins, Tried & True Straight Wheat Vodka, Widges Gin, Mackintosh Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, and Los Arcos Destilado de Agave tequila via a touchscreen.

If you are thinking about reusing any old bottle, sorry. The machine uses near-field communication technology to verify the bottle being refilled matches with the brand before dispensing.

According to Proof & Company, each refill eliminates an average of 550 grams of carbon emissions and more than 700 grams of single-use packaging waste. Consumers will also save up to 20 percent over the same spirit in single-use packaging formats.

Additionally, Proof & Company, EcoSpirits, and DFI will jointly plant one tree in the CS Fresh Forest under the ecoSPIRITS Forest Program.

“Retail purchases make up the largest volume segment for our industry and the largest source of single-use glass waste,” said EcoSpirits CEO Paul Gabie. “As such, it is incumbent upon all of us to find more sustainable ways to serve consumers. Helping shoppers adapt to novel consumption patterns is not easy, but in the face of global waste and climate crisis, adaptation is a must.”

In the coming months, four more SmartKiosks will be deployed in Singapore. EcoSpirits also plans to have them in other Asian markets soon. In 2020, EcoSpirits introduced the EcoTote, a refillable container for the bar industry that is meant to reduce single-use glass.