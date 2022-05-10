SG-only whisky, bottled spritz and boozy gift sets: 7 new drinks to sip on this May 2022

Looking to add to your home bar? Here are seven new drinks to consider this May 2022.
For whisky collectors, there’s Royal Salute‘s 26 Year Old Scottish Oak Cask Finish, as well as Bruichladdich‘s latest Singapore-exclusive single malt. Those seeking to broaden their minds can explore Bellevoye, a triple malt whisky from France.
For celebrations or a reward for sitting through a sales meeting, both Cristal and Dom Pérignon have released vintage champagnes that highlight the strong influence of terroir. Taking a different route is American sparkling wine brand Chandon, which turns their house bubbly into a refreshing spritz. Finally, drinks delivery platform Bevvies takes the guesswork out of any occasion with curated gift sets. Read on for more.
7 new drinks to sip on this May 2022
Bellevoye is a blended French whisky founded in 2013 by one of the heirs to the legendary Bordelais winery Pétrus. The whisky marriages three French single malts produced in Alsace, Brittany and Cognac, which are matured in French oak casks between three to eight years, then finished in different barrels based on what the Cellar Master is trying to achieve.
There are currently two expressions: Bellevoye Blanc, which is treated to ex-Sauternes casks for six months to achieve a creamy, luscious character, while Bellevoye Plum sits in aged plum brandy casks for an elegant, rich profile of stewed fruits and marzipan.
Available at The Whisky Distillery.
Bevvies is a new drinks delivery service that curates gift sets for a variety of situations. The Housewarming Hamper, comes with two bottles of wine as well as a candle, home decor pieces and a personalised message, all packaged in a wine crate. If you’re hanging out by the sea, their Beach Day Bag packs a couple of wines with towels and tumblers in a tote. Cocktail fans are well served too, with kits of premixed drinks that come with garnishes.
Available on Bevvies‘s website.
Bruichladdich adds to their maiden Singapore-only whisky effort with the second edition of the Micro Provenance Single Cask No. 0315. Similar to the first one, this version is an unpeated single malt distilled in 2011, then aged in ex-syrah casks for a decade before being bottled at 65.2 percent ABV in November 2021. The label carries Singapore’s national symbol of the red Merlion head, and the whisky offers aromas of bright red fruits and cereal before leading to a palate of blackberry and liquorice. Only 282 bottles are available exclusively here.
Get it from One Cellar.
Chandon is making aperitifs easy for the laziest of drinkers with their new Garden Spritz. On top of their house sparkling wine made from chardonnay, pinot noir and semillon grapes, they add Valencia orange bitters and a selection of herbs and spices to create a refreshing, bittersweet drink. To serve, pour it in a balloon glass over ice, and slip in a slice of orange with a sprig of rosemary.
Get it at Cold Storage Bugis Junction, Jasons Market Place, Cold Storage Takashimaya, Cold Storage Paragon Market Place, Cold Storage Great World City and Cold Storage Jelita.
Louis Roederer debuts the latest vintage of their premium Cristal champagne that showcases the influence of chalky soils. As with their past releases, the 2014 vintage takes only the best grapes from 45 vineyard plots and creates a blend of 60 percent pinot noir and 40 percent chardonnay. The flavours are bright and finely sculpted, leaning very much into the citrus, floral and mineral end of the spectrum. The delicate bubbles are wrapped up in waves of creamy, intense fruit that they are almost imperceptible.
Available from Grand Vin.
Dom Pérignon Vintage 2012 showcases how a difficult year can still produce stunning champagne. The growing season was marked by heavy rainfall, hail storms, summer heat waves and dry autumn warmth, yet still resulted in an energetic, vibrant sparkling wine that offers floral, fruity and toasted accents.
From now till 14 June 2022, you can try this alongside the 2010 and 2008 vintages at a five-course dinner by one-Michelin-starred contemporary Italian restaurant, 28Wilkie. Titled Dark Harmony, the champagnes are paired with dishes including yellowtail amberjack, tagliatelle with long fin squid, and risotto with daikon, sakura ebi and koji.
Available at selected wine retailers in Singapore. Book the dinner at the link below.
Premium Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute looks inwards for its latest limited edition expression. Part of its Kingdom Collection, the 26-year-old whisky is finished in virgin Scottish oak casks, a rarity in the industry, which gives the blended Scotch sweet and nutty flavours, aromatic notes of toasted oak and subtle spices, and a long and rich finish. The bottle is equally impressive: shaped as a flagon, coloured in the same verdant hue as the Scottish forests, and illustrated with the country’s striking landscapes and the iconic Strathisla Distillery.
Available from Le Cercle. Price on application.