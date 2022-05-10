SG-only whisky, bottled spritz and boozy gift sets: 7 new drinks to sip on this May 2022

Looking to add to your home bar? Here are seven new drinks to consider this May 2022.

For whisky collectors, there’s Royal Salute‘s 26 Year Old Scottish Oak Cask Finish, as well as Bruichladdich‘s latest Singapore-exclusive single malt. Those seeking to broaden their minds can explore Bellevoye, a triple malt whisky from France.

For celebrations or a reward for sitting through a sales meeting, both Cristal and Dom Pérignon have released vintage champagnes that highlight the strong influence of terroir. Taking a different route is American sparkling wine brand Chandon, which turns their house bubbly into a refreshing spritz. Finally, drinks delivery platform Bevvies takes the guesswork out of any occasion with curated gift sets. Read on for more.

7 new drinks to sip on this May 2022