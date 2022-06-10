Slip into a Golden State of Mind at California Wine Month from now till 10 July

California knows how to party, as Tupac claims, and he has a point when top Singapore restaurants and retailers host the first-ever California Wine Month happening now.
Taking place until 10 July 2022, five venues including Rosemead, Lawry’s, La Dame de Pic, Shang Palace, and Origin are serving wines by some of the Sunshine State’s best producers along with special menus. There will also be an array of California wines for sale at Red Mart and Fair Price.
The wines are not all from Napa and Sonoma Valleys either, the state’s most famous grape growing regions. There are examples from the the coastal Mendocino county, which produces fantastic sparkling wines and cooler-climate styles. Elegant pinot noirs and chardonnays from Russian River Valley are represented too, along with cabernet sauvignon from Paso Robles.
According to organiser California Wine Institute, over 95 percent of US wine exports to Asia originate from the state. It is currently home to more than 5,900 wine grape growers, who plant around 110 varieties. Regional subtleties are being noticed too, with 146 federally approved American Viticultural Areas (AVAs; similar to European appellations) in the state since June 2022. As of December 2020, 32 percent of wine grape acreage in California has been recognised as sustainable.
But the best way to experience the sunshine without leaving Singapore is at the participating restaurants below. Alternatively, purchase bottles from Red Mart, which is offering more than 270 labels, or Fair Price, which is showcasing wines from Robert Mondavi, Delicato, Barefoot, Beringer, and more. Read on for details.
California Wine Month: 5 Singapore restaurants to drink California wine from now till 10 July
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /4
La Dame De Pic Chef Sommelier Justin Wee is featuring a selection of California wines to pair with the upscale French restaurant’s newly launched summer menu. While details have not been released, their wine list currently offers chardonnays from Napa and Russian River Valleys, as well as an Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon and L’Adventure’s high-end Syrah from Paso Robles.
Available from 16 June to 2 July 2022
Lawry’s has launched a special Grand Californian 4-Course Set menu paired with three wines. Diners will get to enjoy their Famous Original Spinning Bowl Salad and Pan Seared Foie Gras with US Asparagus to start. The main is a choice between the Signature Roasted USDA Prime Rib of Beef or Pan Fried Halibut Fillet with Sweet Orange Sauce, followed by either Oreo Cream Cake or Mixed Fruits and Berries Polenta Cake for dessert.
To drink, the restaurant will serve Round Hill Chardonnay, Rodney Strong Pinot Noir, and Lander Jenkins Cabernet Sauvignon, all 2018 vintage.
S$129++ per person
Available now till 30 June 2022
3 /4
Rosemead is a modern Californian restaurant dressed up in a convivial fine-dining style, and the four wines chosen by Principal Sommelier Marcus Tan exemplify this. Highlights include a 2020 valdigué pet nat from Napa made naturally by Cruse Wines, and a silky pinot noir from Russian River by Kistler.
S$28 to S$48 per glass, also available by the bottle
Available now till 30 June 2022
4 /4
One-starred Cantonese restaurant Shang Palace and farm-to-table eatery Origin are serving a California wine flight chosen by Shangri-La’s Area Head Sommelier, Britt Ng. Featuring examples from Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and Mendocino County, drink Roederer Estate’s Quartet Brut sparkling wine, as well as a sauvignon blanc from Peter Michael. Lastly, Cakebread presents a lush, fruity merlot.
S$79++ per flight
Book Shang Palace here.
Book Origin Grill & Bar here.
Available from 20 June to 10 July 2022