Slip into a Golden State of Mind at California Wine Month from now till 10 July

California knows how to party, as Tupac claims, and he has a point when top Singapore restaurants and retailers host the first-ever California Wine Month happening now.

Taking place until 10 July 2022, five venues including Rosemead, Lawry’s, La Dame de Pic, Shang Palace, and Origin are serving wines by some of the Sunshine State’s best producers along with special menus. There will also be an array of California wines for sale at Red Mart and Fair Price.

The wines are not all from Napa and Sonoma Valleys either, the state’s most famous grape growing regions. There are examples from the the coastal Mendocino county, which produces fantastic sparkling wines and cooler-climate styles. Elegant pinot noirs and chardonnays from Russian River Valley are represented too, along with cabernet sauvignon from Paso Robles.

According to organiser California Wine Institute, over 95 percent of US wine exports to Asia originate from the state. It is currently home to more than 5,900 wine grape growers, who plant around 110 varieties. Regional subtleties are being noticed too, with 146 federally approved American Viticultural Areas (AVAs; similar to European appellations) in the state since June 2022. As of December 2020, 32 percent of wine grape acreage in California has been recognised as sustainable.

But the best way to experience the sunshine without leaving Singapore is at the participating restaurants below. Alternatively, purchase bottles from Red Mart, which is offering more than 270 labels, or Fair Price, which is showcasing wines from Robert Mondavi, Delicato, Barefoot, Beringer, and more. Read on for details.

California Wine Month: 5 Singapore restaurants to drink California wine from now till 10 July