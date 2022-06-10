Lifestyle Asia
Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Suntory releases budget-friendly craft gin Sui
Suntory releases budget-friendly craft gin Sui
Food & Drink
10 Jun 2022 04:15 PM

Suntory releases budget-friendly craft gin Sui

Jethro Kang
Suntory releases budget-friendly craft gin Sui
Food & Drink
Suntory releases budget-friendly craft gin Sui

Suntory, makers of the popular Roku Gin, has launched Sui, a new gin that aims to make Japanese craft expressions more accessible.

Named after the Japanese term for Kingfisher, the drinks giant debuted Sui in Singapore last month – it was released in Japan in 2000 – in a tall, blue-green hexagonal bottle. The brand is also positioning it as an affordable drink at izakayas and casual drinking spots, much like a whisky highball.

Sui is made at the same Osaka distillery as Roku. It also gets its characteristic flavours from Japanese botanicals, three of which were selected to amplify the flavour and taste of ingredients commonly found in Japanese cuisine.

There is yuzu, which gives the Asian gin a refreshing, citrusy-sweet aroma. Green tea brings a grassy bitterness to the smooth and rich palate. Ginger lends a mild spicy flavour to the invigorating finish. The rest of Sui’s ingredients include juniper berry, coriander seed, angelica root, cardamom, cinnamon, and bitter orange and lemon peels.

Suntory sui gin
(Image credit: Suntory)

To drink Sui, Suntory recommends topping it with soda water in a ratio of 1 part gin to 4 parts mixer. They also suggest adding a splash of tonic water to make it a Sui Sonic. Other possible infusions include a squeeze of lemon, a tablespoon of yuzu juice, raw grated ginger, or green tea.

Sui Gin is currently retailing at around S$57 per bottle, and some places are selling it in a bundle with soda and tonic waters for the same price. In comparison, Roku typically costs S$80 and up.

From now to 5 July 2022, En Dining is offering free-flow Sui Sonic with their A La Carte Food Buffet for an additional S$20 (limited to 90 minutes). At S$35, the A La Carte Sui Gin Buffet serves unlimited Sui gin neat, on the rocks, or with soda for 120 minutes. A La Carte Tall Cocktails are also available all day, from S$12.

Sui Gin is available at major retailers such as Cold Storage, Giant, Don Don Donki, Meidiya, SPC, Pandamart, Wines and Spirits, Thirsty, Donkey, iShopchangi, Shopee, and more.

Drinks Cocktails Bars Spirits Gin
Jethro Kang
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.