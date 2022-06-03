Take a juniper-soaked trip at A Gin Odyssey event this June

From London to Kyoto, gin has more air miles than the most well-travelled of frequent flyers, and fans of the drink can tag along when A Gin Odyssey happens this June.

Taking place at The NCO Club from 12 to 26 June 2022, the event will take transport on a juniper adventure across four Pernod Ricard gin brands through experiential rooms, cocktails, guest bartenders, and a chance to sample some limited-edition releases.

The trip begins a ride on the Tube to a London Underground station. Recreated in the signature red and blue hues, the room tells the history of gin as you sip on a crisp Beefeater London Dry Gin cocktail blended with the summery flavours of England’s capital. Then it’s a jaunt down to the Mediterranean for an alfresco Italian holiday, where you’re handed a Malfy Gin Con Limone cocktail for summertime drinking.

From Italy, fly across continents to Japan and land a traditional tea hut in Kyoto for a mediative exploration of Ki No Bi gin. There, a bartender will guide you, tea ceremony style, on how to make a cocktail inspired by mochi and green tea. Following that, hop back to a cabin in Germany’s Black Forest to discover Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin and its extensive range of botanicals.

Besides the brands’ flagship expressions, other variants like Beefeater Pink Gin and Ki No Bi Go are also available for tastings. There are also limited quantities of the Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 2021, an annual limited release that adds a botanical on top of the base Monkey 47 gin. The 2021 edition highlights Monarda didyma, also known as the scarlet beebalm, which transforms it into a smooth and elegant serve with a refined, yet spicy top note and a hint of lemon and bergamot.

The odyssey continues at the nearby Fish Pool, where guest bartenders Anna Princena and John Blancas from MO Bar will be shaking and stirring cocktails with four different gins from 5pm on 14, 15, 21 and 22 June.

Pernod Ricard is also giving away prizes including JW Marriott staycations, F&B dining experiences, and more to 50 attendees. Purchase the tickets to be automatically entered into the draw, and double your chances of winning by joining the #AGinOdyssey social media contest and sharing your favourite highlights of the experience on Instagram and Facebook.

A Gin Odyssey

12-26 June 2022

Mondays: 5pm to 10.30pm

Tuesdays to Sundays, 1pm to 10.30pm

S$29 per ticket*

* Use the promo code EARLYBIRD2022 by 11 June 2022, 11:59pm to receive 30 percent off

Purchase tickets here.

The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road, Singapore 189764