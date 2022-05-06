The Macallan’s exclusive Fine Cacao whisky drops globally in Singapore

The Macallan is once again making chocolate rain with the launch of Fine Cacao, the second cocoa-inspired single malt to join its highly exclusive Harmony Collection.

The limited edition bottle made its global debut in Singapore this May, and is only available at travel retail outlets here until its worldwide release later this month.

Unlike the dark, bittersweet notes of the inaugural Rich Cacao, The Macallan Fine Cacao brings a mellower profile of milk chocolate, which was achieved through different oak casks and a lower ABV. “It lets you experience the story that the whisky maker is trying to tell,” said The Macallan Brand Ambassador for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Randall Tan.

The tale once again starts with The Macallan Whisky Maker Polly Logan travelling to Girona, Spain to meet acclaimed pastry chef Jordi Roca and Master Chocolatier Damian Allsop of Roca’s Casa Cacao. There, they worked together to pinpoint chocolate’s distinctive flavour profiles. Logan also recently collaborated with Jordi’s brother Joan on a New York-inspired limited edition whisky.

Logan then searched for those characters in single malts maturing in barrels at The Macallan’s warehouses, which she found in sherry-seasoned European oak casks. She then combined it with the vanilla note imparted by sherry-seasoned American oak barrels to sweeten the Speyside whisky slightly.

“With a natural colour of toasted cacao beans, this exquisite single malt has a unique and elegant medium chocolate profile with raisin and toffee notes and offers a wonderful whisky and chocolate pairing experience,” she said. Similar to Rich Cacao, the bottle is packaged in a fully recyclable and biodegradable box made from discarded cacao pods.

Bottled at 40 percent ABV – four percent lesser than the previous cacao whisky – the non-age-statement Scotch has a creamy nose of milk chocolate, raisins, and dried apricot, and the palate presents chocolate-dipped raisins, candied ginger and vanilla. Overall, it’s fruiter and lighter than the Rich Cacao with a similar dusty chocolate finish.

To mark its global first launch in Singapore, The Macallan teamed up with Changi Airport and Lotte Duty Free on a pop-up from now till 30 June 2022. Located at Terminal 3 Departure Hall, the installation was built from recycled materials and offers an augmented reality experience for consumers to discover the whisky.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Fine Cacao retails for S$215, and is also available at Singapore Changi Airport Lotte Duty Free shops now. It will be introduced to more global travel retail locations from mid-May 2022.