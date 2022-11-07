Sip wine in space at Venture Beyond by Penfolds event on 10 November

Penfolds takes one giant leap for wine kind at Venture Beyond by Penfolds, an event in Singapore designed to demonstrate its bold winemaking intent.

The space odyssey is taking place at Raffles City Shopping Centre from 10 to 20 November 2022, featuring a cosmic adventure through the Australian winery’s heritage and future, plus add-ons such as Penfolds wine flights, a masterclass, and live performances by established local and international DJs.

Best known for its premium South Australian wines that blend together different regions and varieties, Penfolds has been reaching outside its borders in recent times. The winery now has a Californian red wine that is made partially with Australian-grown grapes, and they introduced a similar French wine earlier this year. This concept defies the typical winemaking emphasis on terroir, which the brand wants to draw parallels with the audacity of interstellar travel.

“Penfolds’ Venture Beyond is the ultimate embodiment of mankind’s pursuit to explore the unknown, where space exploration was used as the vehicle to invite new consumers to venture beyond and embark upon a journey into Penfolds wines,” said Penfolds International marketing director Irene Kong.

The first stop of the mission will take visitors into Penfolds’ 178-year-old history and its direction through an interactive projection wall. Visitors are then hurled into space for The Lunar Experience. Set in a moon-like environment, a short film by art collective Babekühl will tell the story of Penfolds’ radical approach using digital imaging technology and artificial intelligence. Throughout the trip, visitors can scan QR codes to participate in a series of quests, which allows them to redeem Penfolds merchandise from a vending machine in The Lunar Lounge.

Visitors can also purchase bottles to take home, or travel at light speed to the bar for a wine flight (S$48) of three Australian wines: Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz, Bin 311 Chardonnay, and Max’s Cabernet Sauvignon.

For a more intimate wine tasting, Penfolds brand ambassadors will host a masterclass (S$128). serving five of Penfolds’ most exclusive Australian, American, and French wines: Grange 2018, St Henri Shiraz 2019, Yattarna Chardonnay 2020, FWT 585 Cabernet Merlot Petit Verdot 2019, and Bin 704 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019.

Venture Beyond by Penfolds will also feature themed nights on 12, 18, and 19 November. For S$58, visitors can indulge in a flight of three Australian wines, Moon Puffs appetisers, and live DJ performances from Japan’s Mademoiselle Yulia, as well as Singapore’s Farah Farz and Daryl Knows of Darker Than Wax Collective.

Entry to the event is free on regular days but reservations are required. Click the link below to RSVP.

Venture Beyond by Penfolds

10-2o November 2022

Free entry, RSVP here

Wine flights: S$48

Themed nights (12, 18, 19 Nov): S$58*

Masterclass: S$128*

* Tickets to the themed nights and masterclass include wine flights.

Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Rd, #01-44B, Singapore 179103