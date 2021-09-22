Video: Roger Federer uncovers the mysteries behind the Moët Imperial

If you enjoyed the first episode of Roger Federer’s visit to Epernay, you’re in for a real treat over the next few weeks.

Besides being a fantastic opportunity to live vicariously through the tennis superstar during a time where travel has come to a complete standstill, Moët & Chandon’s new series, “Through the eyes of…” is a rare deep dive into its heritage and history.

After learning about sustainable viniculture in the first episode — which has been a priority of the House since 2007 — Federer seeks to uncover another big question that few knew the answer to: Where did Moët Imperial get its name from?

Hint: It has something to do with Napoléon Bonaparte, the French military and political leader who rose to prominence during the French Revolution. Whether you’re just as intrigued as we were about this connection, or simply want to elevate your knowledge about your favourite champagne, here’s the second episode of Federer’s journey in Moët & Chandon’s “Through the eyes of….”

(All images: Eric Valli)