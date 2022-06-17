Walk your way into Italian tradition at this Aperol bar crawl in July

It’s aperitivo hour all day long over two weekends next month, when Aperol debuts its first-ever bar crawls in four popular Singapore districts.

Happening on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th July 2022, the #JoinTheJoy experience is the Italian brand’s way of spreading aperitivo culture – or a fancy way of saying day-drinking – through bar tours and guided experiences in Bayfront, Chinatown, East Coast, and Riverwalk.

Aperol was founded in Veneto, Italy, in 1919, and is the base for one of the most popular cocktails in the world: the Aperol Spritz. Topped with prosecco and soda, then garnished with a slice of orange, the drink is a low-ABV, bittersweet, and bubbly quencher that is typically consumed after work and before dinner in the country.

But you can start whenever you like during the Aperol bar crawls in Singapore. Comprising of 20 bars across four different locales, attendees first choose their preferred neighbourhood, then they are given a map to bar hop across five venues in no particular order.

Bars include Picotin and Vue in Bayfront, as well as Potato Head and Alegria in Chinatown. For East Coast, pop into Lime House and the Aperol Spritz Garden pop-up at Hotel Indigo, Katong, or Rosso Vino and BQ Bar at Riverwalk.

Tickets costs S$72.50 per person, and includes five redeemable Aperol Spritzes and a gift bag including a fan, sunglasses, and water.

Alternatively, there is the Guided Aperitivo Experience. Drawing on the Venetian ritual of pairing Aperol Spritz with snacks, the guided tour is meant to showcase the drink’s versatility with different flavours across two Saturdays here.

Like the bar crawl, ticket holders pick their preferred locales for a journey to three restaurants serving Aperol Spritzes and snacks from different cuisines. Participating venues are split across four same districts, and include Town Restaurant at Fullerton Hotel, The Kongsee, Alegria, Potato Head, The Guild, Vue, and Mooloolabar.

The first 100 people who purchase either the bar crawl or the guided experience tickets will also be invited to the opening party on 30 June 2022 at the Aperol Spritz Garden pop-up. Designed as an alfresco area with deck chairs and bean bags, attendees will get a complimentary first drink, a selection of cocktails and spritzes, drinking games, and a live DJ set.

Self-guided Bar Crawl

2-3 July and 9-10 July 2022

S$72.50 each, and includes five Aperol Spritz and gift bag

The Guided Aperitivo Experience

Bayfront or Riverwalk, Saturday 2 July, 3pm – 6.30pm

Chinatown or East Coast, Saturday 9 July, 3pm – 6.30pm

S$132 for 2 pax

For tickets and more information on the venues, click here.