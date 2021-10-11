Sparkling water with a buzz: why you should be drinking hard seltzers

It’s bubbly, it’s crisp and refreshing, it’s alcoholic. No, this isn’t beer. It’s hard seltzer.

Essentially spiked flavoured sparkling water, the category has been growing in Singapore as consumers turn to healthier options, including alcoholic drinks. In response, local distributors from craft beer suppliers to multinational beverage companies have been expanding their options here.

“We observe the increasing consumer demand for lower-calorie, lower-sugar content in consumption choices, which is why our research and development team has come up with this innovation,” said Carlsberg Singapore general manager Olivier Dubost during the launch of their hard seltzers under the Somersby cider brand last year.

Seltzer comes from the German word selterser, which refers to a type of naturally effervescent mineral water drawn near the German village of Selters.

Today, most seltzers are made by fermenting a grain or fruit base until alcohol is produced. Others chose to add a neutral grain spirit to water. The base is then flavoured and carbonated. Sugar is optional; certain producers are against it while others use natural sweeteners like stevia.

Whatever the method, hard seltzers range between 4 to 5 percent alcohol, with around 100 calories and about 1 to 2 grams of sugar per 355 millilitre can. On the other hand, a beer of similar volume and alcohol has around 150 calories. Compared to ready-to-drink whisky and vodka mixes, hard seltzers also contain much lesser sugar.

The versatility of hard seltzers is also a draw. Chill it and drink straight from the can or in a glass over ice and a slice of fruit. Alternatively, mix it with spirits like gin or use it to lengthen your highballs.

Below are some hard seltzers from craft brands to bigger commercial players available in Singapore. Read on to find out more.