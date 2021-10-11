Sparkling water with a buzz: why you should be drinking hard seltzers

It’s bubbly, it’s crisp and refreshing, it’s alcoholic. No, this isn’t beer. It’s hard seltzer.
Essentially spiked flavoured sparkling water, the category has been growing in Singapore as consumers turn to healthier options, including alcoholic drinks. In response, local distributors from craft beer suppliers to multinational beverage companies have been expanding their options here.
“We observe the increasing consumer demand for lower-calorie, lower-sugar content in consumption choices, which is why our research and development team has come up with this innovation,” said Carlsberg Singapore general manager Olivier Dubost during the launch of their hard seltzers under the Somersby cider brand last year.
Seltzer comes from the German word selterser, which refers to a type of naturally effervescent mineral water drawn near the German village of Selters.
Today, most seltzers are made by fermenting a grain or fruit base until alcohol is produced. Others chose to add a neutral grain spirit to water. The base is then flavoured and carbonated. Sugar is optional; certain producers are against it while others use natural sweeteners like stevia.
Whatever the method, hard seltzers range between 4 to 5 percent alcohol, with around 100 calories and about 1 to 2 grams of sugar per 355 millilitre can. On the other hand, a beer of similar volume and alcohol has around 150 calories. Compared to ready-to-drink whisky and vodka mixes, hard seltzers also contain much lesser sugar.
The versatility of hard seltzers is also a draw. Chill it and drink straight from the can or in a glass over ice and a slice of fruit. Alternatively, mix it with spirits like gin or use it to lengthen your highballs.
Below are some hard seltzers from craft brands to bigger commercial players available in Singapore. Read on to find out more.
Dirty Water is a side project by New Zealand craft brewers Garage Project. For their foray into hard seltzers, they brew sorghum — a grain that’s naturally gluten free — and flavour it with real fruit and natural flavours. There are currently three options – Pineapple Passion, Lemon Lime, and Raspberry Yuzu – all at 4.5 percent alcohol, 90 calories, and less than 1 gram of sugar per can. Contrary to the name, 10 percent of all Dirty Water profits go towards supporting clean water initiatives in New Zealand.
Moon Dog is an Australian craft beer brewer that has added hard seltzers to their portfolio. They make their Fizzer range by fermenting a clean and neutral base, filtering it to remove any undesirable flavours, then flavouring it with natural ingredients. Their range includes Peach Iced Tea, Grapefruit, Strawberry, and Tropical Fruit Punch, and have an alcohol content of 4 percent and less than a gram of sugar in each can. They’re currently working on their gluten-free certification but are already vegan friendly.
Hailing from Byron Bay, a town near the easternmost point of Australia, is Sunly Seltzer. Their drink starts off with a sorghum base with hops, water, and yeasts, before it’s infused with natural flavouring. The seltzers are certified gluten free and vegan friendly, and contain 4 percent alcohol and less than 3 grams of sugar. There’s Plum & Berry, Ginger & Lemon, and Peach and Finger Lime, but we’re partial to the Blood Orange & Grapefruit version, which goes sublimely with Campari.
Amber Nectar is a Singapore beverage distributor that carries the popular brand Jinro. More intriguing is their very own hard seltzer. It’s got a punny name – Son of A Peach – and comes in a glass bottle, a rarity among seltzer makers. Lightly sweetened with stevia, it has a refreshing peach flavour with 100 calories and 4 percent alcohol. Think Pink Dolphin but for adults.
Carlsberg-owned Somersby, better known for their ciders, has dipped their toes in the hard seltzer pool with two options. Singapore is the first country in the world to carry the range, and the curious can check out their Mango, Passionfruit, and Lime flavours. Each can contains 4.5 percent alcohol, 99 calories, and has a low sugar content.
Topo Chico is a Mexico-based brand with a 100-year-old history. They have been bottling mineral water in Monterrey since 1895, before they were bought over by Coca-Cola in 2017. For their hard seltzers, they worked with leading bartenders to launch three flavours – Pineapple Twist, Strawberry Guava, and Tangy Lemon Lime – meant to be drunk neat or mixed into cocktails.
Scottish brewers and raconteurs BrewDog stays true to form with the launch of their hard seltzers. Unlike most brewed seltzers, BrewDog distil their own vodka (they sell it under the name Rogue Wave), blend it with sparkling Scottish water, and infuse with natural fruit flavours. Their White Peach and Mango, Crushed Black Cherry, and Cactus and Lime all clock in at 5 percent alcohol, 90 calories, and have no added sugar.
White Claw is the brand that launched a thousand hard seltzer ships. Introduced to the US in 2016, the brand proceeded to dominate the category and, in many ways, still is the blueprint that newer companies base themselves on. White Claw makes their hard seltzers from gluten free alcohol, a blend of soda water, and natural juice concentrate, resulting in flavours like Black Cherry, Mango, Lime, Raspberry, Grapefruit, and Watermelon. All options have 5 percent alcohol.