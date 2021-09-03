What to do this weekend in Singapore: Booze edition

It’s the weekend(!), and if you’re already celebrating with a tipple in hand, you’re not alone.
Having spent many a happy hour at home, the sense of relief from being able to finally head out to our favourite bars for a well-deserved cocktail is immense. Thankfully, these are the same establishments that also have a few tricks up their sleeves to make your weekends just as memorable as you remembered them to be — you know, before the pandemic.
From The Old Man Singapore and Jigger & Pony’s revitalised menus, to a free flow champagne experience you’d be silly to miss, here’s what to do this weekend for all the booze lovers out there.
For an afternoon that’ll transport you to beautiful gardens in France, look no further than Citadelle Jardin d’été’s collaboration with Raffles Courtyard, which will showcase the spirit’s lively expression of summer with special cocktails (S$15 during happy hour/S$20 U.P.) amidst the property’s lush, colonial landscape. The Bonbonnet Fizz, in particular, will be a refreshing way to beat the heat, while the Jardin Collins brings out the spirit’s conviviality with juicy hints of mandarin orange and melon.
If you’re one for just a simple G&T, visit the bar on Thursdays, where you can enjoy a glass of Citadelle Gin & Tonic at S$10 from 3pm – 10pm.
The fourth edition of Jigger & Pony’s series of menuzines is more than just a mere refresh. Instead, A Decent Menu will see over 20 cocktails that are each thoughtfully curated to help people renew connections. Here, you’ll see everything from redefined classics and signature tipples, to punch bowls meant for sharing, so you can look forward to getting back together with loved ones over good cocktails again — just like old times.
We too can’t get enough of mooncakes, but there are more ways than one to enjoy them. MO Bar has taken the festivities to a whole new level by reinterpreting snowskin mooncakes into delectable cocktails. Jade, for example, is a local-inspired beverage that’s infused with pandan essence, coconut, local gin and lime.
On the other hand, Ruby ups the decadence with white chocolate, aromatic lychee juice, and clarified whisky milk punch. These cocktails can be had with actual mooncakes too; we recommend the new BiluoChun Green Tea with guava snowskin mooncake, as well as the more traditional Chestnut paste with Hokkaido milk and apricot version from the bar.
The cocktails are available exclusively online from now till 21 September 2021 at S$18+ per bottle.
What could be better this weekend than an evening with some of the best tapas and summery cocktails to pair. Four new cocktail concoctions (S$18++ each) — Banana Split, Tropical Punch, Melon Amor, and Spiked Afternoon Tea — will be available here, alongside a menu that include classics like martinis and spritzes.
From now till 31st October, guests who dine in will also enjoy 1-for-1 drinks between 3pm – 6pm daily. The selection of drinks for this promotion includes the cocktails mentioned above, as well as martinis, beers and wines, so there’s something for everybody.
Restaurant JAG might’ve retained its star this year but it’s not about to rest on its laurels. Flow Bar is a collaboration between the lauded establishment and award-winning mixologist Ricky Paiva of Manhattan Bar fame, and will combine progressive cocktails with gourmet bar bites.
The bar will see a three-pillar drinks menu — split into Living Room, Garden and Playground – that’s influenced by Chef Jeremy’s seasonal culinary direction, so expected an elevated cocktail experience like none other. Besides, we couldn’t think of a better way to end off a spectacular meal at Restaurant JAG than with a couple of Paiva’s sophisticated creations.
Volume I might’ve explored the past by presenting drinks inspired by culinary legend Auguste Escoffier’s classic French dishes, but Volume II takes a more artistic approach by drawing inspiration from modern art and celebrated artists. Each cocktail tells a unique story of the piece it pays homage to, which the knowledgeable bar team can share with guests for a fully immersive experience.
Taking inspiration from Ernest Hemingway’s rich and colourful life, The Old Man Singapore sought to interpret his appetite for adventure into cocktails for its “V3” menu. The result is a brand new slew of cocktails that are not only experimental and full of twists, but also representative of the author’s life. Instead of focusing on fresh fruits this season, the bar will be tinkering with essential oils and essences instead to deliver fresh punches of flavour while reducing waste and carbon footprint, making these tipples sustainable choices for cocktail lovers here.
Wine lovers, there’s a new wine bar in town. The first wine bar and newest member of Cure Concepts will boast a progressive and evolving menu of drinks that will appeal to everyone, whether you’re a traditionalist or new to the world of wines.
The all-encompassing catalogue here includes intriguing labels like Chateau Kefraya Collection Amphora 2018, an amphorae-aged wine that’s fermented, stored and transported via terracotta clay vessels. The bar will also be the first in Asia to offer wine served in this style, presented in customised amphorae vessels for the full experience. Those who are peckish will also relish in the elevated comfort bites and main courses here, each created by Head Chef Ho Jun Yip who’s worked under Chef Andrew Walsh for years.
We might not be soaking up the Mediterranean sun any time soon, but Veuve Clicquot wants to bring the experience to you with its latest activation at Publico Ristorante. The Italian eatablishment’s “In the Sun” pop-up will see two signature Veuve Clicquot labels — the Yellow Label Brut and Rosé Champagne — be made available all day every Saturday and Sunday through September.
Both can be had by the glass or bottle, but we recommend just kicking back with the Free-Flow Ritual, which will give you unadulterated access to the Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut, as well as white, rosé and red wines for three hours (S$110 per person). Freshly shucked French and Irish oysters will also be available so you’re in for a real decadent treat all afternoon.