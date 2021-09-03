What to do this weekend in Singapore: Booze edition

It’s the weekend(!), and if you’re already celebrating with a tipple in hand, you’re not alone.

Having spent many a happy hour at home, the sense of relief from being able to finally head out to our favourite bars for a well-deserved cocktail is immense. Thankfully, these are the same establishments that also have a few tricks up their sleeves to make your weekends just as memorable as you remembered them to be — you know, before the pandemic.

From The Old Man Singapore and Jigger & Pony’s revitalised menus, to a free flow champagne experience you’d be silly to miss, here’s what to do this weekend for all the booze lovers out there.