Singapore Cocktail Festival returns on 12 November. Here’s what to expect

Here’s what to look forward to when 2021 Singapore Cocktail Festival (SGCF) returns in November: a month of one-off drinks from the country’s top bars, boozy brunches, bar crawls, and a collaboration with London Cocktail Week.

The festival is happening from 12 November to 12 December 2021 and will bring back its City Takeover format, which spreads the atmosphere to various bars around town.

“We are confident that participating cocktail bars will put on their best and most innovative experiences to wow their fans,” said SGCF cofounder Wai Mayleng. “Of course, safety would remain our main priority, and we will work closely with the bars to ensure that all regulated precautions are well in place.”

Musical cocktails

Music still can’t be played in restaurants and bars here due to Covid-19 restrictions, but you can certainly drink music-themed cocktails. Thirty six bars have created a drink each around the theme such as Native’s Yin, which is based on the beauty and sound of traditional wood instruments. MO Bar’s Roaring City is a pineapple-based gin cocktail inspired by Sarah Kang’s “Summer Is For Falling In Love,” while Tippling Club’s Naive Melody riffs on the Talking Heads hit.

All cocktails are priced at S$18++ for those with festival wristbands, which you can get for free by registering here.

Boozy brunches

For five weekends during the festival, 10 bars will be offering decadent, boozy brunches. There are Asian inspired dishes from the likes of Jiu Hua Tai and Madame Fan, while Astor Bar presents a seafood feast including Alaskan king crabs and French oysters.

Low Tide pairs gin cocktails with local favourites like beef rendang and nasi kerabu, and Origin Bar offers avocado toast, steak and frites, and pineapple inverted cake. Prices vary depending on the venue.

Singapore bar crawls

Hit up some of the country’s top bars in two evenings of bar crawls. Happening on 17 and 18 November, each crawl (S$77 nett) offers different itineraries that includes one cocktail per stop. On the list are Employees Only, Barbary Coast, and Sago House, as well as The Old Man, Set of Six, and Studio 1939.

The event involves walking from venue to venue, and the organisers recommend wearing comfortable shoes and bringing rain gear.

A sip of London

The tie up with London Cocktail Week will involve six Singapore bars paired with London venues to present their signature drinks. Bar partnerships include Junior The Pocket Bar with Happiness Forgets, Manhattan with Artesian, and The Elephant Room with Coupette. You can also expect collaborations between No Sleep Club and Three Sheets, Bar Stories and Eve Bar, as well as Ah Sam Cold Drinks Stall and Behind This Wall. Each of these special cocktails will cost S$25+.

Alternatively, you can drink your way through the English capital in two bar crawls. Happening on 1 and 2 December, each crawl will feature three of the above bars on each night for S$110 nett per person. Tickets also include a drink from each venue.

Visit the Singapore Cocktail Festival 2021 website more information on dates, prices, and participating venues.