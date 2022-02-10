Atlas’s new menu is what happens if you let Wes Anderson loose on Architectural Digest with a cocktail in hand.

Launched at the start of the year, the latest edition features seven chapters of Art Deco buildings similar to the director’s visual style. Each chapter features an architectural icon and the drinks inspired by it, in what the bar calls a Sense of Place.

“We wanted to connect our guests to the architecture of Atlas and many grand Art Deco landmarks through our cocktails,” said Atlas Head Bartender Jesse Vida.

Also new is the Bartender’s Choice G&T (from S$24), where they will scale the Gin Tower to craft a special Gin and Tonic. Read on to find out more about Atlas’s new menu.

What to order from Atlas’s new Art Deco-fabulous menu

Vanda Mist

The chapter opens with Parkview Square, Atlas’s home in Singapore, signalling four non-alcoholic cocktails. Vanda Mist (S$12++) is a nutty milkshake with zesty grapefruit, and a fine example of the bar applying the same consideration as they do towards their alcoholic counterparts.

Arcade Melon

The page turns towards Lisbon where the Teatro Eden stands. The building was a cinema during its heyday, and Arcade Melon (S$22++) provides a similar escape. It’s a dreamy milk punch with notes of orange and raisins – the languid, sun drenched scenes from “Call Me By Your Name” comes to mind – and the addition of cantaloupe nods to the building’s early years when it housed a market.

Calle Alcala

Inspired by Madrid’s first skyscraper Edificio de la Union y el Fenix Espanol, Calle Alcala (S$22++) is a cocktail aspiring to be a berry tart. It’s charmingly pink and brightly flavoured, and its creamy texture and crunchy berry garnish recall the simple joys of a breakfast cereal.

Societe du Nouveau

Societe du Nouveau (S$26++) reimagines La Samaritaine in Paris. The department store revolutionised the shopping experience by offering stylish yet affordable clothing, giving the masses access to the world of fashion. Likewise, this gin cocktail dresses up the everyday highball with complex layers of toasted fennel and vermouth. Truffle adds an earthy silhouette.

Sunset Hill

Sunset Hill (S$24++) references the stunning view from the Koekelberg hill in Brussels where the National Basilica Of The Sacred Heart stands. It brightens the Mezcal Sour with pear and gentian, and curry leaf adds an interesting savoury essence. The Belgian waffle garnish is sumptuous and buttery, and the use of Aer, an egg white substitute made locally, recreates the warm panorama of a sunset.

Sir Giles

Sir Giles (S$23++) takes after the man who partly designed the Battersea Power Station in London. The British architect was brought in after the public complained that the initial design would be an eyesore, and he came up with a brick-gothic style that continues to feel monumental. Similarly, this tequila cocktail’s profile of warm spices and baked apples leaves a lasting impression.

Anethum Granite

Finland offers up the imposing Helsinki Central Station, which bears a granite facade and four stone giants holding glowing lanterns. The country is also where you’ll find aquavit, a herbal spirit that forms the basis of this White Negroni variant. The bar makes their own by infusing vodka with a variety of cold-hardy herbs, while dill – genus Anethum – and bitter aperitif transform it into a bold, herbaceous drink.

Atlas is located at 600 North Bridge Rd, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778. Book here.

Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 10.30pm

Saturdays, 12pm to 10:30pm