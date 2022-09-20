Lifestyle Asia
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Singapore
Food & Drink
20 Sep 2022

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Singapore

Jethro Kang
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Singapore
Food & Drink
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Singapore

Pork knuckles, bratwurst, games, and loads of beer: the world’s largest, and possibly oldest, beer festival is back. Here is where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Singapore.

Held in Munich since 1810, Oktoberfest is a celebration of Bavarian folk culture. It typically starts around two weeks before 3 October, and involves a beer festival, cultural activities, and a fairground. In 1985, around 1.7 million people joined in for its 175th anniversary, and the 1910th edition holds the record for the most beer consumed at over 1 million litres.

While German restaurants in Singapore hold on to traditions by offering Bavarian dishes, festival beer (fest bier), and beer tapping ceremonies, others have invoked the spirit with deals on beer. Still, that is a win for all of us. Read on for more.

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Singapore

23 Sep: Okto-beer-fest @ One Farrer Hotel

23 Sep: Okto-beer-fest @ One Farrer Hotel

For Oktoberfest, One Farrer Hotel offers free flow Erdinger Weissbier and Dunkel for S$128 nett per person. The deal also includes a buffet of German-Bavarian offerings such as roast pork belly, spaetzle, schnitzels, veal bockwurst, skillet snails chicken sausage, and dark ale with beef stew.

23 September 2022, 6pm – 1opm

Email fnbevents@onefarrer.com or call 6705 7825 to book.

Address
1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6705 7825
Now till 1 Oct: Beer garden @ Frieda

Now till 1 Oct: Beer garden @ Frieda

German restaurant Frieda transforms its serene, light-filled space into a beer garden for Oktoberfest. For S$108++ per person, you get three hours of free-flow beer including fest bier, Frieda lager, wheat beer, stout, and IPA. Food is unlimited too, ranging from camembert with paprika, chives, and pretzel, pork knuckle, beer sausage, to Bavarian cheese noodles and black forest cake.

Now till 1 October 2022

Address
13 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178905 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6715 6873
Book here
Now till 2 Oct: Exclusive beer @ Grab

Now till 2 Oct: Exclusive beer @ Grab

Grab is marking Oktoberfest by teaming up with Eat Snake brewery to create an exclusive beer called The Grape Gatsby (S$9.50 per bottle). The lager combines the sweet aroma of grape with a tropical profile of guava for a fruity and refreshing brew. If you purchase the bundle pack of four at S$34 (excluding delivery fee), you get a gift set that includes an engraved beer pint glassware, a portable bottle opener, a rubber coaster, and a rubber sleeve. Search for Retro Grape Gatsby on GrabMart.

Now till 2 October 2022

Website
Get it here
Now till 24 Oct: brunches and parties at Brotzeit

Now till 24 Oct: brunches and parties at Brotzeit

Brotzeit brings Oktoberfest to residents around Singapore through celebrations at all its restaurants. Choose from a weekend brunch that includes their fest bier, seasonal menu, and activities like beer barrel tapping and prizes for dressing up, to their closing party on 23 October, which brings together free-flow beer and wine, plenty of food, and DJs. From now till 23 October, wheat beer aficionados can also enjoy the seasonal Erdinger Oktoberfest Beer.

Available at all Brotzeit locations

Now till 24 October 2022

Website
Website here
Book here
Now till 31 Oct: Feast and free flow beer @ Paulaner

Now till 31 Oct: Feast and free flow beer @ Paulaner

There are multiple ways to take part in the festivities at Paulaner. If you’re there just for beer, the restaurant is serving free-flow brews from Tuesdays to Saturdays from S$40++. For food, they created a menu of chef specials like roasted duck, pork ribs, and sausage platters. Or just have it all with their all-inclusive deals, which include a spread of dishes and free-flow beer, wine, and other drinks for S$175++ per person (minimum of four people).

Now till 31 October 2022

 

Address
9 Raffles Boulevard, #01-01, Millenia Walk, 039596 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6592 7912
Book here
Now till 31 Oct: Seafood and free beers @ Seafood Paradise

Now till 31 Oct: Seafood and free beers @ Seafood Paradise

Seafood Paradise is offering a feast from the ocean and ice cold beers while overlooking Sentosa. From now till the end of October,  get a complimentary bucket of five bottled beers when you purchase a Seafood Fiesta Set at S$268 and dine at the alfresco area. The set comes with Boston lobster, Sri Lankan crab, tiger prawns, scallops, mussels, squid, and more. Alternatively, enjoy five bottles of Carlsberg Smooth Draught at S$30 (U.P. S$45).

Now till 31 October 2022

Address
1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-53 VivoCity, Singapore 098585 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6221 0159
Book here
5-31 Oct: Oktoberfest on the roof @ Tablescape

5-31 Oct: Oktoberfest on the roof @ Tablescape

Grand Park City Hall hotel throws an Oktoberfest party in the sky with a party at Tablescape. Happening at their Rooftop Sky Garden, their Oktoberfest platter for two (S$168++) includes crispy pork knuckles, organic baby chicken, roasted pork belly, bratwurst, sauerkraut, and two pints of Erdinger. Alternatively, their Oktoberfest Saturday Party at Party Social on 8 October includes the feast as well as live music and competitions like best dressed and beer drinking.

5-31 October 2022

 

Address
10 Coleman St, Level 3, Singapore 179809 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6432 `5566
Book here
Bars Beer Oktoberfest 2022
Jethro Kang
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.
