Here’s where to get natural wines in Singapore

Just a decade ago, no one in Singapore would’ve thought about getting a bottle of natural wine.
Compared to the classic vintages, natural wines seem to be the forgotten child of the vino world. Yet, perhaps thanks to the ongoing evolution of all things au natural, natural wines are getting a fare share of traction in major cities around the world — and that includes Singapore.
What was once considered hippie is now mainstream, and more and more winemakers are allowing Mother Nature to do most of the work, just as it was hundreds of years ago. Even so, the allure of the boozy bottle goes beyond the philosophy of minimal intervention.
Compared to its conventional counterparts, the flavour profile of natural wines lean towards brighter, more acidic notes — some might even call it funky. It’s also been likened to cider or kombucha, since it has a naturally fizzy character that comes with the fermentation of grapes. Plus, they’re usually lower in ABV, which only makes it easier to guzzle more than one bottle throughout the night.
If you’re thinking of venturing into the world of natural wines but are not sure where to start, we’ve got just the guide for you. Read on for a list of where to get your natural wine fix in Singapore.
(Hero and featured image credit: Drunken Farmer)
Rebel Rebel is ditching the idea of a stuffy wine bar. Instead, expect a chilled, laid-back atmosphere that’s centred around a 200-bottle strong list of natural wine labels, including everything from grower champagnes and rosés, to skin contact and rare wines.
With a name like Drunken Farmer, we reckon it must be a sin to walk out the doors sober. Besides a slew of mouthwatering sourdough-focused dishes, the buzzy joint is also home to an arsenal of over 80 natural, organic, biodynamic and sustainably-farmed wine labels sourced straight from winemakers in France, Italy, Chile and Spain. Some have been even been exclusively imported by Drunken Farmer.
Make no mistake: RVLT is usually the first place we’d head to for an unpretentious night out with tons of natural wine. There won’t be a wine list you won’t understand either. Here, you’ll find a stunning wine wall that displays all the wines available that day. Just walk to the wall and pick a bottle you fancy, or just ask a sommelier to provide some bottle recommendations.
Bar Cicheti may serve up mean plates of fresh pasta, but that doesn’t mean they’re skimping out on the wine programme to pair your dishes with. Sommelier-partner Ronald Kamiyama taps into his extensive experience to curate a whole host of natural vinos that’ll tickle the fancy of anyone who comes to dine. Can’t decide? Get the Wine Flight, which comes with three different wines in 90ml portions throughout your meal.
Le Bon Funk, part of the suite of restaurants under Lo & Behold group, promises a smashing good time with its menu of ever-changing dishes and of course, tons of natural wine. Here, you’ll find a natural wine list hailing from all around the world, showcasing diverse styles, unique terroirs and lesser-known vinification methods.
Expect only gut-friendly dishes and wines at The Butcher’s Wife. Here, the wine offerings are sourced from all around the world — think Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and South Africa. Natural wine expert Eduardo Bayo draws on his own childhood spent growing up in a family of natural winemakers to curate a selection for The Butcher’s Wife, spotlighting lesser-known wine-making regions and indigenous grapes that are not commonly used.