10 wine delivery platforms in Singapore to order from

Now that going to a wine bar is a distant memory, wine delivery platforms in Singapore are our go-to for when wind-down time needs to w(h)ine up.

Terrible song reference aside, we’re not making any jokes when it comes to how extensive wine delivery in Singapore can get. Apart from the digital natives that have been offering wine on wheels for a touch over a decade, the space has also seen a boom from local wine bars entering to hawk their wares during the circuit breaker period.

Show your support to the bar or bistro you love, or scour the depths of the wine website we’ve listed for quality bargains. Either way, these guardians offering wine delivery in Singapore through this tough stint are here for you.