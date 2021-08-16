Wine Lust returns with month-long activities for wine and food lovers

Wine lovers, we’ve got some very good news for you.
Wine Lust, one of Singapore’s most anticipated food and wine festivals, is finally back for its fifth edition, and to say that we’re excited is an understatement.
The event — organised by F&B and hospitality group 1-Group — will be held from 19 August to 18 September 2021, and it’ll be a dream for both wine and food lovers across the island, especially with activities that range from bottomless brunches and wine-pairing dinners, to sundown picnics and rooftop happy hours.
Those who fancy diving deep into the complex and intriguing world of wines will also revel in the masterclasses and wine-retail pop-ups held during the month-long festivities, all of which will no doubt be fantastic meeting points for oenophiles after months of going in and out of lockdown.
“We are proud to bring the most important wine festival of the year in a time like this”, said 1-Group’s Director of Dining Development Massimo Aquaro. “Wine Lust is in a class of its own when it comes to hospitality. We have been working hard across borders with all our wine partners to showcase the best of international food and wine at our iconic and heritage destinations.”
True enough, Wine Lust’s 24 different dining and retail events will include scenic destinations such as 1-Atico, 1-Altitude, and Monti. Those who prefer pairing their wines with a touch of history will revel in the culinary offerings at Alkaff Mansion’s 20th-century colonial bungalow, as well as The Riverhouse, the oldest building along Clarke Quay. More than 300 award-winning wines from wineries such as Chateau la Rose Bellevue, Chateau du Retout, Amelia Park, and Omina Romana will also take part in these activities.
Intrigued? Here are the events we’re making reservations for this year.
Margaret River’s Amelia Park needs little introduction amongst wine lovers, but pair its award-winning wines with Executive Chef Christopher Millar’s progressive Australian cuisine and you’ll see them in a whole new light. This wine pairing dinner will see dishes that range from an umami-packed assembly of Fremantle octopus, pickled clams, sea herbs and seafood essence, to a cheekily-named dessert called ‘Hey Mite’, which comprises mushroom pebbles, Vegemite parfait, caramelised banana, chocolate soil and nitro hazelnut malt rocks. This culinary journey will be one that you’ll remember for a long time to come.
When: 25 August 2021, 6pm to 10.30pm
Where: Stellar at 1-Altitude – 1 Raffles Place, Level 62 One Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
Price: $180++ per person for a six-course wine pairing dinner
We might not be able to travel physically but you can trust the good folks at Fire at 1-Atico to plan an adventure for all your senses. A stunning Argentinian barbecue repertoire awaits here, from a mud crab that’s been cooked under almond wood embers and plated with Hokkaido scallop, clementine and charred flannel, to a beautifully charred Jac Bingara F1 Wagyu Tri-Tip MS 6-8 that’s served with plenty of South American flair. Australian and French wines will be specially selected for the five-course occasion.
When: 28 and 29 August 2021, 6pm to 10.30pm
Where: Fire at 1-Atico; 2 Orchard Turn, #55-01 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801
Price: $180++ per person for a five-course wine pairing dinner
With a setting that exudes both Old World romance and modern dynamism, Alkaff Mansion is inarguably one of the best candidates to host a Spanish wine-pairing dinner. Here, wines from Familia Torres take centre stage, each accompanied by dishes such as lentil soup with chorizo, and Galician-style hake with baby potatoes. There will be, of course, tapas in the repertoire here, and those will be paired with Familia Torres’ feted Altos Ibéricos Crianza, which has been lauded as a reimagining of the Spanish Rioja.
When: 15 and 16 September 2021, 6pm to 10pm
Where: The Alkaff Mansion, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178
Price: $148++ per person for a five-course wine pairing dinner
If you prefer being immersed in nature, Wine Lust has worked with Botanico to create Sundown Picnic Baskets that feature gourmet cheeses, a selection of cold cuts, and your choice of a New World Giesen Sauvignon Blanc or a Vin de Bordeaux Sommet Salue. Make your way down to one of the Botanic Gardens’ many expansive fields and enjoy the gorgeous sunset as you wine and dine with loved ones.
When: 18 August — 18 September 2021, Wednesdays to Sundays from 4 pm to 6 pm; Fridays to Sundays, from 11 am to 3 pm
Price: $70 for two pax, S$110 for four pax
Those looking to dive deep into the complex world of wines will find Culina’s masterclass an educational treat. Besides learning about different varietals, expect to also gain insider tips on choosing the best bottle for any taste and occasion.
When: 4 September 2021, 6 pm to 8 pm, 8 pm to 10 pm
Where: UNA at The Alkaff Mansion 10 Telok Blangah Green, Level 2, Singapore 109178
Price: $38++ per person, limited to 12 guests per session