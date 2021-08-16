Wine Lust returns with month-long activities for wine and food lovers

Wine lovers, we’ve got some very good news for you.

Wine Lust, one of Singapore’s most anticipated food and wine festivals, is finally back for its fifth edition, and to say that we’re excited is an understatement.

The event — organised by F&B and hospitality group 1-Group — will be held from 19 August to 18 September 2021, and it’ll be a dream for both wine and food lovers across the island, especially with activities that range from bottomless brunches and wine-pairing dinners, to sundown picnics and rooftop happy hours.

Those who fancy diving deep into the complex and intriguing world of wines will also revel in the masterclasses and wine-retail pop-ups held during the month-long festivities, all of which will no doubt be fantastic meeting points for oenophiles after months of going in and out of lockdown.

“We are proud to bring the most important wine festival of the year in a time like this”, said 1-Group’s Director of Dining Development Massimo Aquaro. “Wine Lust is in a class of its own when it comes to hospitality. We have been working hard across borders with all our wine partners to showcase the best of international food and wine at our iconic and heritage destinations.”

True enough, Wine Lust’s 24 different dining and retail events will include scenic destinations such as 1-Atico, 1-Altitude, and Monti. Those who prefer pairing their wines with a touch of history will revel in the culinary offerings at Alkaff Mansion’s 20th-century colonial bungalow, as well as The Riverhouse, the oldest building along Clarke Quay. More than 300 award-winning wines from wineries such as Chateau la Rose Bellevue, Chateau du Retout, Amelia Park, and Omina Romana will also take part in these activities.

Intrigued? Here are the events we’re making reservations for this year.