9 best boozy gifts for the sophisticated drinker this Christmas

Christmas, hanukkah, festive season, whatever your religious leanings, navigate this merry period in the best way possible: alcohol. Whether it’s for your friend that smells like IPAs or some liquid courage for yourself, here is your guide to nine boozy gifts this Christmas.

From thoughtful bottle shops to craft cocktail bars, we rounded up some of the top presents to put a bow on. There are advent calendars from Temple Cellars featuring popular, seasonal and limited edition beers, while Clink Clink offers a bundle of grower champagne designed to expand someone’s mind about French bubbly.

Acclaimed cocktail bar Atlas lets someone enjoy the experience at home through their Curated Gin Sets, and Chivas Regal enables your recipient to play master blender with a whisky mixing set. For a loved one who’s keen in delving into craft spirits, EC Proof presents Drinks of the Dram, which explores a category through a selection of styles.

From Martell comes a box of their new cognac expression plus tools for someone to play party host, while Fullerton Hotel Singapore brings back their popular mulled wine. If you have a really, really special person, Diageo Rare and Exceptional sells aged whiskies that will leave your credit card burning, but your recipient smiling. Meanwhile, Moet & Chandon lets someone do good with a bottle of champagne.

Read on for your guide to the 9 best boozy gifts this Christmas: