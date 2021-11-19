9 best boozy gifts for the sophisticated drinker this Christmas

Christmas, hanukkah, festive season, whatever your religious leanings, navigate this merry period in the best way possible: alcohol. Whether it’s for your friend that smells like IPAs or some liquid courage for yourself, here is your guide to nine boozy gifts this Christmas.
From thoughtful bottle shops to craft cocktail bars, we rounded up some of the top presents to put a bow on. There are advent calendars from Temple Cellars featuring popular, seasonal and limited edition beers, while Clink Clink offers a bundle of grower champagne designed to expand someone’s mind about French bubbly.
Acclaimed cocktail bar Atlas lets someone enjoy the experience at home through their Curated Gin Sets, and Chivas Regal enables your recipient to play master blender with a whisky mixing set. For a loved one who’s keen in delving into craft spirits, EC Proof presents Drinks of the Dram, which explores a category through a selection of styles.
From Martell comes a box of their new cognac expression plus tools for someone to play party host, while Fullerton Hotel Singapore brings back their popular mulled wine. If you have a really, really special person, Diageo Rare and Exceptional sells aged whiskies that will leave your credit card burning, but your recipient smiling. Meanwhile, Moet & Chandon lets someone do good with a bottle of champagne.
Read on for your guide to the 9 best boozy gifts this Christmas:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Grower champagnes from Clink Clink
- EC Proof's Drinks by the Dram sets
- Beer advent calendars from Temple Cellars
- High-end whiskies from Diageo Rare and Exceptional
- Give back to charity with Moët & Chandon
- Curated gin sets from Atlas Bar
- Whisky blending kit from Chivas Regal
- Cognac party pack from Martell
- Artisanal mulled wine from Fullerton Hotel
Clink Clink Shop celebrates the traditional toasting affair with the sparkling wine bundle, I’m A Grower, Not A Show-er: Edition 8 (S$345++), featuring a medley of champagnes from small producers of the region. Alternatively, get your loved ones an e-gift card that allows them to explore and enter the world of drinking better wine at home.
Independent craft spirits retailer EC Proof offers bundles spanning categories from whisky to rum, which come wrapped for the festive season. For someone looking to get into whisky, rum, or gin, the Drinks by the Dram sets (S$70 to S$128) include a curated collection that invites the recipient to explore their favourite category and learn about new brands along the way.
Artisanal bottle shop Temple Cellars brings back its advent – or in their lingo, Canvent – calendars featuring beers from all over the world. They have options that range from a variety of styles to only IPAs, but we particularly like this one, a mixed box containing 24 craft beers, meads, seltzers. All calendars come in a gift box that’s delivered chilled.
Diageo Rare and Exceptional curates some of the world’s most exceptional spirits, and their gift guide is no different. They have bottles from the some of the most prominent distilleries of Scotland, such as this Port Ellen 40 Year Old (S$10,100). Featuring liquid gold from 1979 casks, it’s delicate and grassy with a long, smoky finish. The bottle can also be engraved with a personalised message and comes with a Baccarat whisky decanter.
Nothing says holiday season like a toast, and Moët & Chandon is inviting everyone to raise a champagne glass and join its charitable initiative called Toast for a Cause. Launched in 2009, each toast triggers a donation to a local organisation. To do so, purchase a bottle of Moet & Chandon, record festive video messages and share them on this website.
Take home the Atlas experience through their Curated Gin Sets (S$118 to S$178), each featuring a gin with tonic pairings, two cocktails and three recipe cards to highlight the flavours of each expression. There are styles from the US, Australia and France, including the Ki No Bi Go Kyoto Dry Gin, a limited fifth anniversary bottling from renowned Kyoto Distillery, and Scapegrace Gin from New Zealand, made with glacial waters. Prefer mulled wine? Atlas also sells a DIY kit with all the essentials.
Got a family or friend that’s an aspiring master blender? Then this Chivas Regal Blending Kit makes an ideal festive gift. Featuring six whiskies from delicately floral to powerfully smoky, your recipient can experiment with different flavours to create their very own signature blend. Also included in the kit is a virtual masterclass by Chivas Regal Brand Ambassador, Anna Mitchell, who will demonstrate how the pros do it.
For that special someone who likes to throw parties at home, this Martell Swift Party Deluxe Pack (S$268) will serve them well. It includes Noblige, the cognac house’s latest expression, as well as their VSOP, two cognac stones, a cocktail shaker, dice set, and coasters. All they need to do is pour and play.
You may not be able to travel to Europe for a Christmas market, but you can let your loved ones take it home through this mulled wine (S$58) by Fullerton Hotel Singapore. Back by popular demand, the hotel’s resident bartender blends red wine, cognac and orange liquor together with spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, and fresh vanilla bean. Include this message in your accompanying card: serve warm for maximum enjoyment.