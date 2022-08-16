Hawker guide: 9 best stalls to order from at Bendemeer Market & Food Centre

There isn’t a shortage of cafes around Kallang, but if you’re around the area looking for some delicious local eats at wallet-friendly prices, your best bet would be Bendemeer Market & Food Centre.

While other locales like Old Airport Road Food Centre pride themselves with over 150 stalls, the recently renovated — by recent we mean 2019, Covid is but a blip in our lives here — Bendemeer hawker centre doesn’t lose out in terms of amazing stalls either.

For instance, diners can tuck into a taste of nostalgia with Toa Payoh Hwa Heng Beef Noodles. The stall is run by a descendant of the famed Odeon Beef Kway Teow, so you can expect the same flavourful, gooey mess lathered with your thick vermicelli noodles. Other interesting bites include the pan-fried soon kueh and png kueh from Yong Xiang Carrot Cake. This dish sees the method of carrot cake being used on sliced up pieces of traditional Teochew Kueh, and is a great way to get the flavours of all three dishes in one bite.

Read on for the full list.

What to eat at Bendemeer Market & Food Centre:

(Hero and featured image credit: @wasabiabi_sabi via Instagram)