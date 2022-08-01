8 new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to feast at this August 2022

This month, fine-dining takes a back seat in terms of new openings, while more casual cafes and restaurants gain strength in numbers. Here are eight new cafes and restaurants in Singapore worth popping into.

Korean food fans can find themselves at Um Yong Baek, known for their delectable Pork and Rice Soup that’s sure to satisfy your wanderlust if you haven’t travelled to South Korea lately. Those with more adventurous taste buds will enjoy their time at Shikar and Yantra, two new Indian restaurants in town that offer completely different concepts.

Looking a casual spot? Eclipse and Yeast Side (Farrer Park) are our top picks this August.

Read on for the full list.

All the new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to add to your list this August 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Yantra)