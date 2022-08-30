Pink Blossoms Brewing will be driving its first ever BeerTruck straight to the CBD

Craving for quick pint during or right after work? You can now grab some beer on tap with Pink Blossoms Brewing’s very own BeerTruck experience.

The local craft beer brewery will be seen in the CBD from 5 September till 4 December 2022, bringing their signature brews from their Ubi locale to beer lovers in town.

“Brewing our beers in Singapore reduces the time the beers spend on sea,” said Mr. Teo Hong Han, Founder and Brewer at Pink Blossoms. “This helps us preserve delicate flavours which are sometimes lost over time. As locals, we understand the nuances of Singaporeans’ palates and have applied that understanding to the brewing of our beers.”

“To celebrate our fourth anniversary, we are bringing our beers to the office crowd in central Singapore. We have curated a selection of our signature brews which are popular amongst Singaporeans. To get a taste of Pink Blossoms, look out for the black truck with pink neon lights!”

Eight freshly tapped, ice-cold brews will be available at any time during the experience, from a refreshing citrusy pale ale called Lean on Me, to Hundred Years, a sweet stout that’s packed with full-bodied espresso and chocolate flavour. Happy Together, a seasonal strong fruit ale, is one we’re most looking forward to, as it’s brewed with lots of watermelon to create a dry and mildly bitter mouthful with each sip.

Can’t decide? You can get the Flight of 4, which consists of 5.5oz glasses of Lean on Me, Hundred Years, Don’t Stop Believing, and Let It Be at S$24.90. The menu may change depending on what is available at the brewery.

The roving Pink Blossoms experience in the CBD will be located at these spots: Capital Tower (Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 Sep to 30 Nov), Ocean Financial Centre (Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 Sep to 29 Nov) and The Promontory @ Marina Bay (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 Sep – 4 Dec).

To find out more about Pink Blossoms Brewing, head to the website here.