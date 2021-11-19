Review: Old-school luxury is front and centre at Corduroy Palace

The year is 1980. A woman with a Farrah Fawcett updo walks into the restaurant dressed in an oversized blazer — jutting shoulder pads, decorative buttons and all — to join the rest of her friends, before lighting up a blunt in their booth while sipping a martini. Then your phone pings and you realise its 2021, and there isn’t anyone dressed like that at Corduroy Palace.

The wine hall is certainly nothing like what you’d expect in this day an age. You enter via a back alley just off the buzzy Amoy street almost in secrecy, before pushing past a silver door to a petite takeaway pizzeria — wasn’t this supposed to be a wine hall? Corduroy Palace, we learnt, shares the same entrance as Proper Slice BYGB, and you’ll enter via another door following necessary check-in procedures.

(Image credit: Corduroy Palace)

(Image credit: Corduroy Palace)

(Image credit: @maluruhukou via Instagram)

The speakeasy is undeniably sexy; it’s mid-century modern in design: think high-gloss burl wood tables, corduroy banquettes, and Jørn Utzon for Fritz Hansen concert pendants that give the space a moody glow. No corner is left unattended when it comes the aesthetic — walk to the bathroom and you’ll even find Grand Maternity, a Picasso original, casually hung on a wall.

In an era where nostalgia is glamourised, the windowless locale serves as an escape from reality; a sentimental time portal to the past.

As with all of Gibran Baydoun’s concepts, the wine takes centre stage. 10 neon-lit wine cooler doors flank the hallway, signalling a nod to an installation of mid-century artist Dan Flavin. The encyclopaedia of wines, ranging to classic, cult, natural and biodynamic, are all organised by price and starts from about S$100 a bottle. While you could always pick an intriguing label on your own, we recommend you heed the advice from head sommelier Marcus Chen (formerly of Jaan by Kirk Westaway) or any staff on the floor really, who are all trained and certified sommeliers.

(Image credit: Lifestyle Asia)

(Image credit: Lifestyle Asia)

Dinner began when a blazer-clad staffer brought over an ashtray of chips for us to pick on while we waited. Then, a bed of ice topped with partially de-shelled Jonah crab claws promptly arrived, served with scattered wedges of lime and two glass dishes of sauce. Its presentation is almost purposely old-fashioned, and we’re all here for it.

For a joint that spotlights old-school luxury, it isn’t surprising when you find traditional extravagances like caviar on the menu. What’s surprising, however, is that it’s found dotted on a plate of xiao long bao, which, we were told, hails from local hawker stall You Peng, one of the team’s favourites in Singapore. It’s then found on the back of our hands as a caviar bump, complete with a vodka shot for the most iconic and complementary of pairings.

(Image credit: Lifestyle Asia)

(Image credit: Lifestyle Asia)

A fully loaded baked potato then comes to the table — topped with Oscietra caviar of course, what did you expect? — as a side to a hefty 300g Prime Rib steak. The incredibly tender slab of meat is decadent; we can’t remember the last time we had steak at a fine dining-esque locale that came in a pool of it’s own meat juices, but in line with the theme of old world luxury, it fits in perfectly.

Dinner winds down with chocolate bananas, a sweet accompaniment to the dry rosé we’ve been knocking back the entire night. Before you know it you’ll be shoving your card to the wait staff, too absorbed in soaking up the last bit of atmosphere before you stumble out on a wine high, and a significant hole in your wallet. But as 2Chainz once rapped : “It’s a vibe” — and sometimes, that’s really all that matters right?

P.S. Don’t forget to slip a complimentary “The only love there is, is the love we make” condom from the glass vessel on bathroom counter into your pocket before you leave. Cheeky.

Corduroy Palace is located at 110 Amoy Street, Gemmill Ln, #01-02 (Entrance behind off, 069930). Look for the maroon awning and push past the silver door.