The best places to eat along the Round Island Route’s new eastern half trail

The newly launched eastern half of the Round Island Route is long – 75 kilometres long – which begs the question, where can you eat while circling around half of the island? Hopefully, this guide would come in handy.

Officially opened on 22 January, the loop starts at Rower’s Bay Park in the north, then skirts around the country’s eastern neighbourhoods of Sengkang, Pasir Ris and Changi. It turns south towards East Coast Park, cuts through Clarke Quay, River Valley and Alexandra, and ends at the southern point of Berlayer Creek in Labrador Park.

(Image credit: The National Parks Board)

It’s a massive journey, and doing it on a bike is a better idea if you want to complete it within a day. To break up the ride, we look at food and drink options at each 15-kilometre mark, but the stretch between Changi and East Coast run longer without any spots to refuel.

Eventually, the Round Island Route will be a continuous 150-kilometre trail that runs around Singapore and connects various parks, nature areas and places of interest. The western half is expected to be done by 2035.

Where to eat along the new Round Island Route’s eastern half

Whisk & Paddle (Image credit: george.kooi / Instagram)

Rower’s Bay Park to Riviera

Average distance: 13km

Planted along Sungei Serangoon is Whisk & Paddle cafe. They have a sheltered patio where you can enjoy all-day breakfast while overlooking the river, as well as international fare like chicken and waffles, seafood stew and beef stroganoff. Another option in the area is Uncle Leong Seafood, a zi char chain known for their chilli crab, crab bee hoon and Guinness Pork Ribs.

Mr. Mamak (Image credit: sheepyfoodie / Instagram)

Riviera to Changi Village

Average distance: 13.5km

Changi Village Food Centre is an institution in this part of town, with stalls like Mizzy Corner Nasi Lemak, Ho Guan Satay Bee Hoon, Mei Xiang Goreng Pisang and Wing Kee Ipoh Hor Fun drawing the crowds. Across the road, Mr. Mamak serves fragrant nasi briyani, and Tiong Bahru Boneless Hainanese Chicken Rice is an outlet of the popular stall downtown. Ciclo e Caffe offers a caffeine fix amid vintage bicycles. Refuel at this stop, the next stretch is a long one.

Ah Hwee BBQ Chicken Wings (Image credit: juliuslim / Instagram)

Changi Village to East Coast Park

Average distance: 20km

After the scenic route around Singapore’s eastern border, a cold sugarcane juice at East Coast Lagoon Food Village is sorely needed. The beachside hawker centre is also known for dishes such as barbecued chicken wings from Haron and Ah Hwee, Cheok Kee Duck Rice, Han Jia Bak Kut Teh and Lagoon Famous Carrot Cake. To carb-load, do it with truffle fries and cakes from PS.Cafe.

(Image credit: culinary___adventures / Instagram)

East Coast to River Valley

Average distance: 15.4km

The route heads westwards along the Singapore River, which is where you’ll find Zion Riverside Food Centre. Renowned stalls here include No.18 Zion Road, whose char kway teow is headily fragrant, Fresh Taste’s sweet, umami prawn noodles, and the wok hei-laden carrot cake from Lau Goh.

(Image credit: burgerlabo / Instagram)

River Valley to Telok Blangah

Average distance: 13km

Congratulations, you just cycled around half a country. Take your photos at the final point of Berlayer Creek, then double back to Telok Blangah. There, you’ll find popular stalls such as Seng Huat / Cheng Fa Prawn and Fishball Noodles and Yanan Ban Mian Noodle. At the nearby Gillman Barracks, Burgerlabo and Naked Finn serve wagyu burgers and lobster rolls respectively, Hopscotch pours cocktails and craft beer, or enjoy artisanal ice cream and coffee at Creamier.