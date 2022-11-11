The ultimate TWG Tea Christmas gift guide for any tea lover

Christmas is a time for love and celebration, and this year, we want to embrace the festive spirit with presents from the heart — thoughtful gifts that your significant other and your loved ones are sure to enjoy.

TWG Tea, Singapore’s very own luxury tea brand, feels the same way. This year, they’ve got a whole host of offerings for you to get into the festive spirit, whilst relaying that very message of affection as you make merry with your loved ones during your Christmas gatherings. No matter whether you need to find a gift for someone always on the go or just an avid tea lover, these gift ideas can cover a range of personalities.

From aromatic brews to delightful patisseries and elegant tea accessories for the festive table, here’s a gift guide from TWG Tea that’s sure to inspire you and any tea lover this Christmas.

For the avid tea lover

Forever Noel Tea

Dressed in stylish hues of emerald and gold, the Forever Noel Tea is a gift that’ll sit pretty under the Christmas tree, complete with sleigh bells and mistletoe to add to the holiday spirit. There’s much cheer and merriment within the collectible Forever Noel Tea tin. This festive number is a blend of sparkling green tea with warm winter spices, which infuses into a heart-warming and aromatic cup with notes of hibiscus, cinnamon, clove buds, and orange peel.

The Forever Noel Tea from the Grand Mode Tea Collection retails for S$48 (100g).

For the one who is always on the go

Red Christmas Teabag Gift Box

Tea is always a good idea. For those who are always on the go, the Red Christmas Teabag Gift Box is the perfect excuse for them to always enjoy a good cup of tea whether at home, in the office or on holiday. A theine-free South African red tea, the Red Christmas Tea is a festival of flavours with a blend of citrus fruits and spices. Hand-sewn with 100% cotton to allow the whole leaf teas to develop their full and unique aroma, TWG Tea Cotton Teabags are perfect for those who are looking for a fuss-free cup of quality tea.

The Red Christmas Teabag Gift Box retails at S$28.

For your Christmas gatherings with your loved ones

Yule log cakes

End your festivities on a sweet note. This year, TWG Tea presents two tea-infused yule log cakes for your festive table. For Chocolate Lovers, try the classic Black Forest Yule Log. A decadent treat of chocolate sponge cake, cherry confit and Festive Night Tea-infused mascarpone Chantilly cream, finished off with a crowning of gold flakes and Kirsch liqueur-soaked wild cherries. For something light and refreshing, try the Blueberry Cheesecake Yule Log. Here, the fruity centrepiece for the table impresses on all fronts with its light vanilla cheese, mascarpone mousse, blueberry confit and a Forever Noel Tea infused biscuit base. A generous sprinkle of fresh blueberries tops the cake to create sweet and tangy bursts of flavour with every bite.

The TWG Tea Log Cakes retails at S$78 (large/whole, serves 8). Available from 1 to 31 December 2022, pre-order your Yule Log Cakes 3 days in advance at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Singapore. From 10 to 19 December 2022, enjoy complimentary delivery within Singapore with any purchase of 2 gourmet patisseries or Yule Log Cakes. Exclusively available for orders placed online here.

Festive Macarons

Forever Noel Tea & Raspberry Chocolate Bonbons

What better way to indulge those with a sweet tooth than with these addictive bite-sized jewels this Christmas? The limited-edition Forever Noel Tea-infused Macarons are fashioned in an alluring shade of red with gold feuilletine, and are delicately sandwiched with the Forever Noel Tea-infused apricot ganache in the middle. However, if chocolate is more her, then perhaps a box of intricately decorated bonbons would serve as a better gift. The hand-crafted dark chocolate bonbons from TWG Tea are filled with a tangy ganache of raspberry purée that’s been infused with Forever Noel Tea, before a finishing touch of raspberry crumble is sprinkled on.

Both the Festive Macarons and the Forever Noel Tea & Raspberry Chocolate Bonbons are each going for S$15, S$30 and S$60 for a box of six, 12, and 24 respectively.

For the hostess with the mostess

We all know a friend who loves to host over at her place, no matter the occasion. To thank her and add a touch of yuletide cheer to her festive table, we suggest getting the TWG Tea Design Orchid teapot and/or the Tea for Two Teacup and Saucer in Red and Green.

The former sees a practical gift with a stunning bold hue and glossy lustre is achieved only by handcrafting each teapot, a unique and ancient process kept alive by TWG Tea. It also comes with a specially designed, removable filter that allows the leaves to unfurl and develop their fragrance during the infusion.

If you’re looking for something to complete the whole gift, look no further than the Tea for Two Teacup and Saucer in Red and Green. The fine bone china set adds the perfect touch of festive and elegance, dressed in two delightful candy cane colours sure to spice up any after-dinner tea session. Both classic and modern at the same time when it comes to its design, the Tea for Two Teacup and Saucer in Red and Green can accompany just about any kind of tableware.

The Design Orchid Teapot in Red retails at S$128 (500ml). The Tea for Two Teacup and Saucer retails at S$48, for a set consisting of one teacup and one saucer.

For the complete list of TWG Tea Christmas Collection, visit TWGTea.com and enjoy 10% off your first purchase with the promo code ‘Welcome10’.