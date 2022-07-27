Hawker guide: 15 best stalls at Old Airport Road Food Centre to visit

With more than 150 stalls at Old Airport Road Food Centre, coming to dine here might be stressful for any first timer.
The beloved locale sees a busy crowd at any time of the day, and it’s easy to see why. With a huge assortment of cuisines and dishes in the space, it’s the place to head to when you’re with a large group of friends of differing palates.
In no particular order, read on for our favourite stalls at this beloved hawker centre in Singapore.
What to eat at Old Airport Road Food Centre:
- Tai Seng Herbal Soup
- Xin Mei Xiang Zheng Zong Lor Mee
- Minced Pork Bros
- Freshly Made Chee Cheong Fun
- Wang Wang Crispy Curry Puff
- Kallang Cantonese Live Prawn Noodle
- Nam Sing Hokkien Mee
- Pasta Manna
- Western Barbeque
- Toa Payoh Rojak
- J & J Special Beef Noodle
- Rong Yi Local Handmade Pau
- Roast Paradise
- Famous Old Airport Road Oyster Omelette
- Nyonya Chendol
The name of this stall might sound pretty normal, but a closer look at the menu might just raise some eyebrows. You’ll find the regular chicken herbal soup here, but most fans of the stall come here specifically for the turtle soup. Yes, you’ve read that right. This exotic dish has been slowly disappearing in Singapore, and Tai Seng Herbal Soup is one of the few remaining locations around the island that serves this hearty delicacy. Pair it with a bowl of fragrant yam rice and you’ll be good to go.
(Image credit: @cat_soc_ie_ty via Instagram)
Xin Mei Xiang Zheng Zong Lor Mee is a familiar favourite for anyone who’s been to the hawker centre. The flavourful broth-gravy mixture — which is the perfect consistency — is great on its own or with a good mix of everything in the bowl. The ingredients here are also served in generous portions, so be sure to leave some space for dessert after.
(Image credit: @auntienita.kitchen via Instagram)
Minced Pork Bros is one of the newer stalls in the food centre, joining the stiff competition just earlier this year. Did we mention they also make their own noodles? The Classic Bak Chor Mee comes with a standard portion of minced pork, sliced pork collar, and homemade prawn paste, but I throw in an extra dollar to get a dumpling and deep-fried fish sticks with your bowl too. Those feeling a little extravagant can opt for the Seafood Minced Pork Noodles, which comes crowned with a dollop of ikura, homemade herh keow, and scallops.
(Image credit: @mincedpork.bros via Instagram)
There are few things more satisfying than a stall name that delivers exactly what they’re named after. Here, the silky smooth rice rolls are made to order, and besides traditional stuffings like prawns and char siew, also offer options like century egg and pig liver that aren’t commonly found elsewhere. Check out our other Chee Cheong Fun favourites in Singapore here.
(Image credit: @carimakan_sg via Instagram)
The flakey bites at Wang Wang Crispy Curry Puff are superbly moreish, and they make for a delicious pick-me-up after a tiresome work day. Here, the husband and wife duo serves up four different flavours, Original (chicken curry) Sardine, Black Pepper, and Yam, constantly made and fried throughout the day in small batches to ensure maximum freshness for their customers. If you’re in search for the flakiest curry puffs in Singapore, we’ve got your back. Head to the link here for the full list.
(Image credit: @ssssher_ via Instagram)
While this unassuming bowl of prawn noodles might not catch your eye at first glance, trust us when we say it’s one of our personal favourites at Old Airport Road Food Centre. The sweet prawns are kept alive in a tank before they’re scooped up and cooked to order, the perfect accompaniment to the flavourful broth that keeps us coming back for more.
(Image credit: @lannieduo via Instagram)
A sloppy plate of Hokkien Mee is always a good idea. The noodles here are heavily perfumed with the prawn and meat broth they’ve been stir-fried in, and are generously laced with hints of wok hei. Check out a list of some of our favourite ones in Singapore here.
(Image credit: @soyabooya via Instagram)
There isn’t a lack of superb, authentic Italian joints in town these days. Yet, there are days when we crave for the pasta we grew up with — while it isn’t exactly life-changing in terms of taste or even considered “good” for the discerning tastebuds of today, it has the biggest pull factor in our humble opinion: memory. Signatures here include the Aglio Olio e Peperoncino and the Carbonara.
(Image credit: @aokoibito via Instagram)
Another taste of nostalgia we love? Western stalls. More specifically, the old-school ones that come with fries, bread, and a hearty portion of meat. Western Barbeque serves up an unforgettable 10-ingredient garlic sauce, but they only serve it for the Mixed Grill, Pork, Steak and Lamb plates so be sure to place your orders for those. For more old school Western stall options, we’ve rounded up some of the best ones in town here.
(Image credit: @westernbarbequesg via Instagram)
Sharing plates of rojak are always welcome on the table, so if you’re looking to grab some then head straight to Toa Payoh Rojak. Actually, you’ll probably have to order this first before all your other dishes as it has quite a long wait — a recurring problem that the stall is trying to battle with a queue numbering system. Here, every piece of youtiao is charcoal grilled for extra flavour before it’s mixed with the prawn paste rojak sauce and other ingredients, and then topped lavishly with sprinkled peanuts.
(Image credit: @salutviv01 via Instagram)
Whether you like stronger or lighter flavours, you’ll enjoy a bowl at J & J Special Beef Noodle as long as you’re a beef lover. Those who prefer a heavier flavours will enjoy the dry beef brisket noodle, while the Wagyu beef Kuey Teow soup will definitely appeal to the other camp. The freshly cut onions make for a crunchy and sweet addition to the meal, so be sure to grab a couple more servings for your bowl.
(Image credit: @sakurapancakes via Instagram)
When you’re not one for a full meal, you can always count on some small bites to satisfy your hunger before going about your day. The Big Paus at Rong Yi Local Handmade Pau, for instance, are pillowy soft, and open up to reveal tender, juicy chucks of chicken meat. Prefer something sweeter? The Coffee Pau is also a crowd favourite.
(Image credit: @pingpong_cap via Instagram)
This photo is plenty of reason why Roast Paradise is worth a trip here — need we really say more? The glistening, caramelised meat differentiates itself from most roast meat stalls in Singapore that serve leaner cuts like pork shoulder and pork collar, and instead uses pork belly. The result is a addictive layer of fat that melts well with the charred, sweet and smokey meat, the perfect partner to the butter, garlic, ginger, and pork oil infused rice.
(Image credit: @roastparadise via Instagram)
There are many stalls selling oyster omelette at Old Airport Road Food Centre, each with their fair share of loyal fans. Come by with a group of friends so you can try them all for yourself, but if you’d like a recommendation from us, then our choice pick goes to Famous Old Airport Road Oyster Omelette. Here, the egg and starch mixture is fried to a wonderful golden shade, much crispier than many other locales. For more oyster omelettes you’ll enjoy, check our our link here.
(Image credit: @doughnut_n_bun via Instagram)
Chendol lovers will be familiar with Nonya Cendol since they have a number of joints around the island, but the one at Old Airport Road is the OG stall. Here, the shaved ice is given a bath of sticky sweet gula melaka and creamy coconut milk, before it’s topped with a generous serving of green rice flour jelly and red bean. Can’t get enough of this cold, sweet treat? We rounded up our favourites across the island here.
(Image credit: @foodieekol via Instagram)