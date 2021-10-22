What to expect from the Eggslut x Veuve Clicquot collab (+ exclusive giveaway details)

Champagne and eggs is a pairing that’s more prevalent than you may realise. The drink is served alongside eggs Benedict at brunch. It accompanies a pearl spoon full of caviar – fish eggs for those who are unaware. Both ingredients are also crucial to the champagne flip cocktail.

Now the duo will take centrestage next week at this collaboration between Eggslut and Veuve Clicquot called Yellow Bubbly Day. Happening from 29 to 31 October, you get to enjoy the egg-centric restaurant’s dishes with a glass of Yellow Label (S$18) from the historic champagne house. Here’s what you can expect.

Pillow talk

The Fairfax sandwich, Eggslut’s best seller, consists of scrambled eggs, caramelised onions, and cheddar cheese. It’s soft, creamy, and pairs sumptuously with the Yellow Label’s green apple and citrus notes. What we really enjoyed as well was the fluffy brioche bun, which brings out the champagne’s buttery, toasty notes.

Rich yet restrained

The bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is a glorious fusion of applewood smoked bacon, sunny side up, cheddar cheese, and chipotle ketchup. The richness of the meat and egg contrasts beautifully against the Yellow Label’s sharpness, and the sweetness from the ketchup adds length and depth to the champagne’s finish.

Meaty good time

The Gaucho sandwich sees wagyu tri-tip steak, sunny side up, arugula, red onions, and chimichurri sauce together. The thickly sliced meat is juicy and tender, while the arugula is refreshingly peppery. These flavours are elevated by the Yellow Label’s fine bubbles while highlighting the champagne’s zesty character.

A duck walk in the forest

Eggslut’s side dishes includes their hash browns, which are cooked in duck fat, doused with truffle oil, and sprinkled with rosemary salt. It’s deeply savoury, earthy, and herbaceous, reminiscent of a forest in spring, and goes superbly with the champagne’s lively energy and herb nuances.

Eggslut is located at #01-12, Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road, Singapore 228209. They’re open from 8am to 10pm daily.