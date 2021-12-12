7 places to get the fluffiest steamed paus in Singapore

Steam paus have made a comeback in the past few years, especially as the fare of trendy modern Asian restaurants. What better time then, for a round up of the best paus in Singapore.

Few things can really beat the good old school pau — you know, the plump ones with pillowy dough and steaming centres of barbequed meat or bean paste that you eagerly bite into despite knowing they haven’t cooled down yet. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there.

However, with the F&B industry in immense flux right now it’s crucial to keep on supporting your favourite hawker stalls. We recommend heading out to grab as many paus as your heart desires while adhering to social distancing and good hygiene practices and enjoying them from the comfort of your home.

(Hero and featured image credits: @baozai_abc & Vanessa Scully/Burpple)