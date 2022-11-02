Roti prata might a popular option for late-night supper runs, but let’s not fool anybody: we’re more than happy to tuck into it at any time of day.

The beloved dish has its roots in South India, with ‘roti’ meaning bread and ‘prata’ or ‘paratha’ meaning flat in Hindi. The recipe is simple but in no way does that undermine how satisfying it is: dough is flavoured with ghee, before being stretched and fried to golden brown perfection. It’s comfort food for many and is typically enjoyed with a side of fragrant mutton or fish curry.

Prata stalls here are famous for offering a kaleidoscopic array of classic and modern options. You can’t go wrong with the kosong (plain) or egg variants but versions with cheese, ice cream, and durian filling are worth giving a go as well.

The shatteringly crisp ‘tissue’ version is another uniquely Singaporean variant that has won the hearts of locals and tourists. Whether you like yours dipped in curry or with sprinkling of sugar, read on to find the best roti prata in Singapore.

Where to get the best roti prata in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: bady abbas on Unsplash)