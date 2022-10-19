Every culture is defined by its own unique set of customs and cuisines. But in Singapore and around South-East Asia a common thread lies in the universal love for kuehs, a generic term for traditional bite-sized snacks that are either sweet or savoury. These snacks are well-loved throughout generations in Singapore, so read on to find out where you’ll get the best traditional kueh around the island.
While there are many different kuehs featuring various cooking methods and ingredients, most of these treats share similar characteristics: they’re mostly soft, sticky and firm. It’s a texture that’s unique to the region, irreplaceable by modern Western sweets of today.
Besides being nostalgic treats, each kueh tells a story of cultural exchanges between people of different races and regions. The ang ku kueh, for instance, is a traditional Chinese treat that now sees Peranakan influences. Indonesian and Malay kuehs, like kueh lapis, have become well-loved treats by everyone regardless of borders.
Sadly, the labour-intensive craft in Singapore is one that’s fading. Yet, some old-school confectionaries and bakeries are still holding on to their traditional recipes, dishing each one out with plenty of heart despite the time and effort it takes to make them. There are hundreds of kuehs in Singapore, each with their own unique history. It might just be impossible to learn all about them in our lifetime, but here’s a quick head start.
Where to get the best traditional kueh in Singapore:
Ji Xiang Confectionery started out in the ‘80s as a home-based business selling peanut- and mung bean-stuffed ang ku kueh — a crimson-hued treat from Fujian, China. Today, it’s also enjoyed an everyday snack. The stall follows the South-East Asian version, which sees an oilier glutinous rice skin.
The family business eventually expanded into a larger operation at Everton Park. Since then, Ji Xiang offers a wider range of kueh fillings like corn, coconut and yam. Besides the palm-sized crimson treat, Ji Xiang also makes ka ta kueh which are large version meant for religious offerings and full-month festivities.
What started out as a small stall at an neighbourhood eatery became a full-fledged bakery dedicated to the craft of traditional Indonesian kuehs, cookies and cakes.
One of the most popular creations here is the kueh lapis which comes with prunes, Nutella spread or rempah spices. Deli Maslina also continues to the tedious tradition of wrap kuehs in banana leaves. A rare treat to try here is the kueh jongkong which sees pandan-infused coconut milk mixed in with rice four.
Teochew kuehs are the highlight at the simply-named shop Kuehs and Snacks. These treats are often on the savoury side, such as the blush pink png kueh that’s stuffed with bamboo shoots, mushrooms and shrimps. There’s also a black version, a modern take on the png kueh that’s infused with Chinese herbs. Other classics to try here include the soon kueh (a translucent dumpling with bamboo shoots and jicama) and koo chye kueh (a chive-stuffed kueh).
The fourth-generation business has been a household name for putu piring long before its feature on the Netflix series, Street Food. The brand, now helmed by Aisha Hashim, started as a humble street stall but has since expanded into a few stalls scatted between coffee shops and malls. While it looks similar to the Chinese tutu kueh (a steamed rice flour cake), Aisha’s traditional treat has a filling of gula Melaka and is enjoyed with grated coconut on the side. For more tutu kueh and putu piring recommendations, head to our list here.
HarriAnns offers Peranakan food and kuehs made from traditional recipes passed down through three generations. Like Traditional Haig Road Putu Piring, HarriAnns evolved from a humble pushcart from the 1950s to casual eateries in malls. Kuehs remain a highlight here.
All sweets are handmade and follow traditional cooking methods. One of the most popular treats here is the kueh salat with pandan and blue pea flower-infused rice, ondeh-ondeh with gula Melaka syrup and the colourful kueh lapis sagu (read: jiu cheng gao or rainbow kueh). Best with a hot cup of kopi.
Kim Choo Kueh Chang in Joo Chiat is best known for their Peranakan-style glutinous rice dumplings stuffed with sweet pork fillings. Its massive kitchen also puts out a massive slew of Peranakan kuehs every day as well. Think melt-in-the-mouth kueh bangkit cookies, steamed cupcakes and kueh bengkang ubi (steamed tapioca cake).
This hawker stall has been in operation for over 40 years hand-making rare Hainanese kuehs. It was founded by the late Madam Yeoh Min Lin in the late 1970s and is now run by her son. One of the best-known treats here is the yi buah, a sweet glutinous rice flour dumpling with coconut, gula Melaka and ginger. There are other unusual creations such as the kueh dai jian, a sweet soup with herbal rice noodles.
While House Of Gandos Traditional Malay Kueh may be popular for their Gado-Gado, you’ll find frequent diners coming here for the Gandos as well — a soft, creamy rice flour and coconut snack that’s dipped into orange sugar. Those with a sweet tooth will fall in love with the Agar Agar Gudil here, a plastic bowl of palm sugar jelly you can dig into with hints of caramel and butterscotch.
Lina Confectionery & Trading is somewhat of a hidden gem, known only to those who frequent the area for its famous neighbour, Keng Eng Kee. The old-school store, founded in 1989, specialises in traditional, hand-made confectionery and kueh kueh. Here, the Indonesian Kueh Lapis (in three flavours, no less!)is their bestselling product, but if you’re here for an after-dinner snack, you’ll most probably find Nonya kueh like the Kueh Bika Ambon, Lemper Ayam, Kueh Lopis, Kueh Sarlat, Steam Lapis and Onde Onde available.
