Every culture is defined by its own unique set of customs and cuisines. But in Singapore and around South-East Asia a common thread lies in the universal love for kuehs, a generic term for traditional bite-sized snacks that are either sweet or savoury. These snacks are well-loved throughout generations in Singapore, so read on to find out where you’ll get the best traditional kueh around the island.

While there are many different kuehs featuring various cooking methods and ingredients, most of these treats share similar characteristics: they’re mostly soft, sticky and firm. It’s a texture that’s unique to the region, irreplaceable by modern Western sweets of today.

Besides being nostalgic treats, each kueh tells a story of cultural exchanges between people of different races and regions. The ang ku kueh, for instance, is a traditional Chinese treat that now sees Peranakan influences. Indonesian and Malay kuehs, like kueh lapis, have become well-loved treats by everyone regardless of borders.

Sadly, the labour-intensive craft in Singapore is one that’s fading. Yet, some old-school confectionaries and bakeries are still holding on to their traditional recipes, dishing each one out with plenty of heart despite the time and effort it takes to make them. There are hundreds of kuehs in Singapore, each with their own unique history. It might just be impossible to learn all about them in our lifetime, but here’s a quick head start.

Where to get the best traditional kueh in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Chee Siong Teh/Getty Images)