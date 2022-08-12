Yakiniku Day, chef collaborations, and more dining news in Singapore this August

If our monthly roundup of new cafes and restaurants isn’t enough for your curious tastebuds, then perhaps you can consider some limited-time-only dining events to head to this month.

For those who enjoy a tipple or two with your food, Park Bench Deli is taking over the kitchen at 28 HongKong Street every Monday during the month August for a night of cocktails and bites. Another one to enjoy? The two-night-only Fervor x Native collab, which’ll see Native’s cocktails paired with dishes made from unique ingredients such emu yolk, crocodile leg, and kangaroo.

No one’s too good for a dining promotion either, especially when it involves wagyu beef. In light of Yakiniku Day, The Gyu Bar will be serving up plates of its signature Gyu Bar Platter with a superb 1-for-1 deal. Read on for the full list.

All the dining news in Singapore to take note of this August:

(Hero and featured image credit: The Gyu Bar)