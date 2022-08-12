Yakiniku Day, chef collaborations, and more dining news in Singapore this August

Lifestyle Asia
12 Aug 2022

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
If our monthly roundup of new cafes and restaurants isn’t enough for your curious tastebuds, then perhaps you can consider some limited-time-only dining events to head to this month.

For those who enjoy a tipple or two with your food, Park Bench Deli is taking over the kitchen at 28 HongKong Street every Monday during the month August for a night of cocktails and bites. Another one to enjoy? The two-night-only Fervor x Native collab, which’ll see Native’s cocktails paired with dishes made from unique ingredients such emu yolk, crocodile leg, and kangaroo.

No one’s too good for a dining promotion either, especially when it involves wagyu beef. In light of Yakiniku Day, The Gyu Bar will be serving up plates of its signature Gyu Bar Platter with a superb 1-for-1 deal. Read on for the full list.

All the dining news in Singapore to take note of this August:

(Hero and featured image credit: The Gyu Bar)

Jump To / Table of Contents

A Mad Dinner returns to Singapore

1 /7

A Mad Dinner returns to Singapore

After a successful run of A Mad Dinner 1.0 in March, A Mad Dinner 2.0 is coming back this month with a brand new menu, complete with dishes like Crying Tiger Smashed Potatoes, Paneer Rendang, Vindaloo Mac n Cheese and A Mad Spiked Pie. The six-course vegetarian meal will be hosted for one night only at The Dempsey Project. This will also be the first time Spark Sauces will be available overseas, so you’ll be able to have a taste of the Crispy Chili Oil, Caramelized Spring Onion and the crowd-favourite Crack Sauce there too.

Address
Block 9 Dempsey Rd, #01-12, The Dempsey Project, Singapore 247697
Date
25 August 2022
Price
S$80++ per pax
Book here
Park Bench Deli x 28 HongKong Street kitchen takeover

2 /7

Park Bench Deli x 28 HongKong Street kitchen takeover

Popular speakeasy bar 28 HongKong Street will be collaborating with Park Bench Deli to introduce Deli Monday, a kitchen takeover that will happen on — you guessed it — Mondays throughout August from 6pm to midnight. During the takeover, Park Bench Deli has come up with four curated items just for the event: the Pastrami Reuben Bombolini, the Ebi Sandwich, Fried Mezze and Cup Noodles, best had with the cocktails at 28 HongKong Street, of course.

Address
28 Hongkong St, Singapore 059667
Dates
Every Monday through August 2022
Book here
Chef Arun Mathur hosts a five-day guest chef event at Mandarin Oriental

3 /7

Chef Arun Mathur hosts a five-day guest chef event at Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental’s Melt Cafe presents an exclusive five-day guest chef event, highlighting a journey across India with a medley of signature dishes by Chef Arun Mathur from The Oberoi Group. Some dishes to expect at the event include mouthwatering favourites like the pan-fried prawns with chilli and fresh coriander, as well as desserts like the Dark Chocolate and Rasmalai Terrine, and the Apple Jalebi, a fruity twist on the classic Indian dessert.

Address
5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797
Dates
17 to 21 August 2022
Price
from S$98++
Book here
The Gyu Bar celebrates Yakiniku Day with a 1-for-1 promotion

4 /7

The Gyu Bar celebrates Yakiniku Day with a 1-for-1 promotion

We never knew Yakiniku Day was a thing, but now that we do, it’s just an additional excuse for us to head out to savour our favourite grilled meats. The Gyu Bar will be extending the celebrations to diners with a 1-for-1 promotion on their signature Gyu Bar Platter, available on 29 August 2022 for dine-in only. Here, each platter features eight cuts of A5 wagyu selected from Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, and will be served with five condiments to complement your meats with too.

Address
https://www.thegyubar.com.sg
Phone
+65 9150 3164
Date
29 August 2022
Price
S$98++ per platter
Restaurant Gaig presents its inaugural 4-hands collaboration

5 /7

Restaurant Gaig presents its inaugural 4-hands collaboration

Chefs Marti Carlos of Restaurant Gaig joins hands with Chef Iñaki Bolumburu this month to craft a contemporary showcase comprising of four snacks and eight plates that’ll bring diners on a journey across the landscape of Basque Country and Catalonia. Dishes to expect at the two-night-only event include an immaculate bowl of charcoal-grilled oyster, served with black trumpet broth, mussel croquette and oscietra caviar from Chef Iñaki. The four-hands dinner on both days will run from 6pm to 10pm, and the a la carte menu is not available on these evenings.

Address
16 Stanley St, Singapore 068735
Phone
+65 9771 2674 / +65 6221 2134
Dates
23 to 24 August 2022
Price
S$200++ per pax
Fervor x Native collab for two nights only

6 /7

Fervor x Native collab for two nights only

Fervor will take over Native’s kitchen for just two nights this August, complete with a mouthwatering five-course dinner that’s paired with Native’s cocktails that have been specially curated for both evenings. This is the Australian roaming dining concept’s first overseas pop-up since the pandemic. If you’re an adventurous diner, you’ll be pleased to learn that the menu will make use of ingredients like Emu yolk, Crocodile leg and Kangaroo. Three seatings are available (6pm, 7pm and 8pm) on both days.

Address
52A Amoy St, Singapore 069878
Dates
23 to 24 August 2022
Price
S$180++ per pax
Cultivated seafood from Blue Seafood likely to land in Singapore end of 2023

7 /7

Cultivated seafood from Blue Seafood likely to land in Singapore end of 2023

Leading European Foodtech producer of cultivated fish and seafood, Bluu Seafood, has targeted initial approval and market launch in Singapore by the end of 2023. The first products set to be introduced are the fish fingers and fish balls, which contain cultivated fish cells as the main ingredient, enhanced with plant proteins to optimize the cooking process, taste, and texture.

