Aston Martin now makes the world’s most powerful SUV

Fastest. Most powerful. Best handling. Three accolades that Aston Martin has afforded its brand new DBX707.

An SUV like none other, the DBX707 is set to elevate Aston Martin to the pinnacle of the segment with a unique combination of blistering performance, supreme dynamics, unmistakable style, and absolute luxury.

Engineered with an abundance of character and compelling capability, the DBX707 is the ultimate SUV in every respect. Taking the V8 DBX’s widely acclaimed design, dynamics and driver-pleasing character as its starting point, the Aston Martin DBX707 builds brilliantly on those authentic sporting attributes. Every area of the car has been enhanced to boost performance, intensify driving pleasure, and amplify its on-road presence.

Exhilarating Performance

Starting with the powertrain, Aston Martin’s engineering team set about realising the full potential of the DBX’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8. The power plant now boasts ball bearing turbochargers and a bespoke engine calibration to liberate more power and torque.

Also new to Aston Martin’s flagship high performance SUV is a 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic transmission. This high-performance transmission allows output of the 4.0-litre V8 to be lifted to an immense 707PS and 900Nm. An increase of 157PS and 200Nm over the DBX (V8).

The adoption of the new wet clutch transmission brings noticeably much faster gear changes. This results in the 9-speed transmission providing more immediate and direct shifts, giving the driver an increased sense of control and responsiveness, and a dramatic character change from the DBX (V8). Launch capability is also improved, with a 0-62mph achieved in 3.3 seconds.

Stopping power comes in the form of Carbon Ceramic Brakes. Measuring 420mm front and 390mm rear, these CCB discs are gripped by 6-piston callipers resulting in a 40.5kg reduction in weight. Revisions to the braking system’s hydraulic sizing and booster tune improve pedal feel and braking response for greater precision and driver confidence.

Wheels and tyres are offered in 22in as standard (in a choice of Sport and Ribbon designs). There are also optional 23in alloy wheels offered in a choice of textured black or satin black with diamond turned highlights.

Exceptional Ride

Key to the DBX707’s handling is its air suspension system. Retaining the basic architecture and triple volume air chambers of the DBX V8 – already regarded as the best-handling SUV in the market – DBX707 features a dedicated chassis tune optimised to its uncompromising demands and objectives.

The DBX707 features new damper valving and recalibration of dynamic spring volume switching to improve body control and steering response. The electronic power steering system has also been adjusted to improve steering feel, with greater effort build-up off centre to help the driver build a clearer picture of increasing cornering loads and available grip.

Combined with tighter management of heave and body roll, the Aston Martin DBX707 gives the driver easier ability to adjust the yaw of the car with natural pedal or steering inputs. Further detail changes have been made to the eARC (Electronic Active Roll Control) system, with revised parameters that heighten the sense of agility and improve the dynamic balance of the car. “Race Start” is now available in GT Sport and Sport+ modes to maximise off-the-line acceleration and truly showcase the enhanced performance.

Revised active logic in the all-wheel drive system transfer case achieves greater harmony and precise control between the driveline and the ESP system, for a more natural, sports car-like driving experience. Additional drive mode selection switches found in the revised lower console affords drivers immediate fingertip control of key dynamic modes and setting.

These include dedicated buttons for suspension mode, ESP, manual gear selection mode – which now holds manual like a sports car, rather than defaulting back to auto – and active exhaust switch, which opens the valves of new quad tailpipe sports exhaust system without needing to be in Sport drive mode.

Exquisite Styling

In keeping with its extensive engineering upgrades the exterior and interior of the DBX707 have received an equally thorough design makeover. The result is spectacular – overtly sporting but with the style and attention to detail for which Aston Martin is rightly celebrated.

New front-end treatment sees the DBX receive a larger front grille and all-new design of DRL complete with new air intakes and brake cooling ducts, plus a new front splitter profile. The satin chrome grille – enlarged to significantly increase cooling airflow – features double vanes. The six horizontal bars now split to create more visual interest and make this range-topping model immediately identifiable.

Rear-end treatment is just as dramatic. Enhancing both aesthetic form and aerodynamic function a new lip spoiler has been added to the roof wing to reduce lift and increase high speed stability. Completing the rear-end changes a new rear bumper complete with integrated quarter panel vents accentuate the DBX707’s muscular physique.

The sporting theme continues inside with Sport seats fitted as standard. Seat options come with 16-way electric adjustment plus heating in front and rear as standard. As on the exterior, the DBX707’s interior features a dark chrome finish to switchgear as standard. Bright chrome and carbon fibre can be specified as an option.

For customers looking to further enhance the exclusive nature of their Aston Martin DBX707, the brand’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, will deliver the ultimate in personalisation. Each ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ car can push the boundaries of desire and is completely tailored to the customer.

The Aston Martin DBX707 production is due to commence in Q1 of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during early Q2 2022.

(Images: Aston Martin)

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.