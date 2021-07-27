It goes without saying that the DeLorean remains the most iconic cars ever made.

Now as the vehicle approaches an impressive milestone, the DeLorean Motor Company has produced the DeLorean 40th Anniversary NFT Collection to commemorate the celebrated icon.

From its rise and fall in the early 80’s to its inclusion in Back To The Future, the DeLorean DMC-12 boasts one of the most storied histories of all time. First rolling off assembly lines in 1981, the vehicle has endured the test of time despite its unceremonious end in 1983.

This year marks the DeLorean’s 40th anniversary, and to celebrate, DeLorean Motor Company has partnered with acclaimed street artist, MadSteez, to create a revolutionary NFT series of 40 unique DeLorean 1-of-1 NFTs.

Designed by acclaimed artist MadSteez – born blind in his left eye and given three first names, artist Mark Paul Deren, (aka MadSteez) is a human colour wheel spinning on overdrive. Currently based in Brooklyn, New York, his doodles and larger-than-life pop-soaked paintings, portraits and multi-layered, massive-scale murals have granted him worldwide appreciation by transforming blank canvases into a voyage of acidic cosmic explosions.

By combining the best street art and digital design, MadSteez has already created several very successful NFT campaigns. For the Delorean collaboration, the artist has created a collection that celebrates the year-by-year history of the car, highlighting notable years with accompanying one-of-a-kind physical items.

In addition to the 40 NFTs, the collection includes 2 special edition NFTs with incredible physical utilities. The crown jewel of the collection is a Special Edition DeLorean 1-of-1 Anniversary Montage NFT that comes with a fully restored original DeLorean. This will allow one lucky fan to get their hands on an extremely rare original DeLorean – completely refurbished from the company itself.

In addition, the Special Edition 1981 DeLorean NFT will come with a spot atop the Delorean waiting list for the all-new Delorean vehicle launching soon.

(Images: DeLorean Motor Company)

This article first appeared on Augustman Singapore.