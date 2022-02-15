The DeLorean returns as an electric sports car (gull-wing doors included)

The famed gull-wing doors open once again, enticing viewers with its distinctive outline — that is all the DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) shows in its teaser. But the 15-second clip was enough to take the auto world by storm.

The teaser, which aired on 13 February 2022, indicates DMC is ready to enter the lucrative electric vehicle market.

On 21 January 2021, Italdesign, who was behind the original design, put out a tweet featuring the 1981 DeLorean and the silhouette of a 2021 DeLorean. But nothing substantial was announced in the intervening period.

All we know about DeLorean’s electric vehicle

What the teaser shows

The teaser doesn’t show the car but only a silhouette. Once the gull-wing doors open, a beam runs along the doors, forming a V-shaped outline. A similar beam runs across the front grille, making a smaller ‘V’.

“The Future was never promised. Reimagine today. Sign up for the premiere of the DeLorean in 2022,” reads the tweet posted by DMC, along with a link to its official site.

The tweet also contains multiple hashtags, including #DeloreanEVolved, #ElectricVehicle and #Luxury. Auto enthusiasts are thus upbeat about DMC bringing a luxury electric vehicle which may have been named ‘DeLorean EVolved’.

On 28 April 2021, Italdesign announced it has entered a partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) to “provide the upper premium automotive sector with a complete high-performance EV production solution.”

The WAE, which is based in Grove, Oxfordshire, UK, will be the supplier of the batteries for all FIA Formula E World Championship cars for the 2022-23 season. It previously supplied batteries in 2014.

A quick look at the history of the famous machine

The company was established by John DeLorean in 1975. Its only car, dubbed DMC-12, was a stainless steel sports car that debuted in 1981. The 2.85-litre V6 machine delivered 130 horsepower.

Between the debut of the vehicle and 1982, the company made 9,000 cars before going bankrupt. John DeLorean was arrested for drug trafficking.

In 1995, Stephen Wynne bought the rights to the brand name and its parts and DMC has continued to provide service to about 6,000 DeLorean cars still in existence.

According to reports, the company is making Port San Antonio, Texas, the location of its reconstituted headquarters.

Why is the car so famous?

The original DeLorean became a pop-culture icon as one of the greatest movie cars of all time when it was featured in the Back to the Future trilogy, starting with the first film in 1985.

In the film series, the car appeared as a time machine made by the character Emmett “Doc” Brown (Christopher Lloyd) in which protagonist Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) goes back and forth in time.

The success of the films elevated DeLorean to a legendary status, which it has held on to since.

