Here’s how Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX leasing plans will let you drive your dream car worry-free

The benefits of having a car as a mode of transport are extensive. Besides the convenience of travelling anywhere at any time, the time saved from these journeys allows more allowance to focus on the day’s agenda.

But owning a dream car, like a Mercedes-Benz, is a milestone in life. It’s akin to owning a house. There are many things to consider – huge downpayment in a lump sum, road taxes, and a lengthy locked-in commitment period. Hence, car leasing provides an option to enjoy the perks with minimal worries.

You won’t wholly own the car, but you wouldn’t want to either. It’s a known fact that most cars depreciate over years, plus you’ll have to tackle the many hidden costs such as insurance.

Mercedes-Benz Fleet Management’s GO FLEX car leasing plans offer flexibility and low-commitment solutions for those who lead ever-changing lifestyles due to dynamic transitional work nature or wish to drive the German automotive brand’s latest luxury cars every few years.

The First Step Made Easy

Many will often be deterred by the hefty prerequisite downpayment (usually a minimum of 40 percent of the car’s price tag) associated with owning a car. Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX’s car leasing plans relieve this through the required yet affordable upfront deposit and admin payments. Thus, you can save up for that next swanky ride when the lease ends. Mercedes-Benz Fleet Management’s lease duration lasts between 24 (two years) to 84 months (7 years) with fixed payments.

Time To Upgrade

Always on a quest to pursue the new luxurious car? Car leases allow individuals to experience a new drive every few years. Whether it’s a new colour, refined model, upgraded technology, or an expanding family tree that requires you to have a bigger car, making the switch is easy. This ranges from the reliable A-Class Hatchback, the stylish CLA Coupé, to the eco-minded emission-free all-electric EQ range.

Unlike owners who are tied down to their purchased cars, those on car leases can change to the latest automobile without the fuss of selling it. A trade or exchange with your car dealer does the trick.

Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX plans exercise flexibility by allowing early termination of the lease after three years at no cost whenever needed.

All-in-one Servicing And Maintenance

While the basic GO plan covers the foundations, Mercedes-Benz GO PLUS and GO PLUS FLEX car leases encompass servicing and maintenance.

Whenever a hiccup occurs on the road or a replacement is needed due to technical issues, the monthly fixed lease payment covers these upkeep too. No more worrying and fretting about volatile insurance premiums, renewal fees, and road tax annually.

Road Trips Across The Causeway

Drivers often keep their cars in Singapore as there isn’t a need to commute across the Singapore borders. But the Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX car leasing programme covers the drive in both Singapore and west Malaysia.

This allows bonding sessions via weekend road trips or even visiting relatives who are staying across the causeway a breeze. No more standing in the snaking queue at the customs as you’ll be in the comforts of the car hanging out with loved ones instead.

A Cushion From Depreciation Risk

Like with all latest technology, cars depreciate too. And they lose their value by tens of thousands in years. Unless the drive is a sought-after limited edition model or maintained in tip-top condition, you certainly will not get back what it’s initially worth.

Think of car leasing as paying per use. Maximise the car’s mileage with frequent drives from the monthly payment fixed payment plan. It’s like having a luxury handbag – the more you use it, the more you’re getting you’re money’s worth for its functionality. Thus, Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX plans ensure depreciation has little to no impact on you.

Rewarding Loyalty

As mentioned, Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX leasing plan ranges from 24 months to 84 months. Those who require only a short-term drive can terminate their contract after a couple of years in. But those who stay throughout the seven years will be offered loyalty cash rebates from upfront payment returns over the next four years. The rebate starts from 20 percent after the fourth year and increases to 100 percent at the end of the seven-year contract.

To highlight, car leasing plans by Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX definitely offer a hassle-free option to drive a desired luxury car that’ll suit all kinds of lifestyles. Now you can safely drive on the road without having to think of various recurring bills and fees. All factors are included in the monthly fixed payment for your drive. What’s there not to love?

(All image credit: Mercedes-Benz Group AG)

Find out more about Mercedes-Benz GO FLEX here or contact Mercedes-Benz Fleet Management for a non-obligation consultation at +65-xxxxxxx.