The new Maserati MC20 Cielo is a spyder you’ll want to be seen in

Looking for a gorgeous drop top sports car that’s an absolute stunner to drive and admire?

Well, allow us to direct your attention to the new Maserati MC20 Cielo, a one-of-a-kind car that can deliver the performance of a true super sports car. The MC stands for Maserati Corse (‘Racing’); 20 refers to 2020, the year that began the brand’s new era. Cielo (‘sky’) highlights the fact that it is a model devoted to driving pleasure in the great outdoors, while maintaining all the prerogatives of the Maserati coupé.

Equipped with the revolutionary V6 Nettuno engine, capable of 621 horses the Cielo offers a perfect mix of sportiness and luxury. Its stunning good looks is further enhanced by an innovative retractable glass roof.

Sky’s The Limit

The Maserati MC20 Cielo is equipped with a state-of-the-art electrochromic (smart glass) window that can instantly be transformed from clear to opaque at the touch of a button on the central screen, courtesy of Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology. The roof is also best-in-class in terms of thermal insulation and of opening and closing speed in just 12 seconds.

Courtesy of this epitome of technology, MC20 Cielo provides a multi-sensory driving experience: all-encompassing with the roof closed and opaque; unique for the in-cabin brightness when the roof is transparent; holistic with the top down.

Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab and produced at the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti, the spyder is 100% made in Italy and 100% made in Modena, as is the coupé version.

MC20 Cielo is designed for perfection. It weighs just 65 kg more than the coupé, made possible by meticulous, precise work during the stages of the car’s design. As well as its outstanding weight-to-power ratio, the carbon fibre chassis (the same for all three configurations to come: coupé, spyder and the future electric version) also guarantees uncompromising torsional rigidity, offering a combination of extraordinary handling on the road and on the track.

Performance Skewed

The new spyder is a car with an elegant yet highly sporty design. Its character and personality are truly eye-catching for the purity of its forms and the refined aerodynamics subjected to 360° testing in a wind tunnel, whether the roof is open or closed.

Nothing is superfluous in the design; everything has its own function. The only concession to a surprise effect is the butterfly doors, as in the MC20 super sports car. The butterfly door provides much easier access into and out of the cabin, as well as showing off the carbon fibre cockpit and the completely unmasked front wheel.

From an aesthetic perspective, the launch version features a new three-layer metallic colour known as Acquamarina, available as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme.

A colour that interacts with light, revealing itself in a surprising way. The base is a pastel grey inspired by racing, reminiscent of the MC20’s sporty DNA, accompanied by an iridescent aquamarine mica that enlivens the hue and makes it exceptional.

The new model also adds a wide range of Active Safety Systems. As well as the parking sensors, rear-view camera and blind spot monitoring included in the MC20 since the MY22, the new spyder introduces autonomous emergency brake, traffic sign information and a new 360° camera.

The Maserati MC20 Cielo is equipped with an optional High Premium Sonus faber audio system. The MC20 Coupé system, an EISA award-winning in-vehicle audio system, has been specifically optimized to fit the unique acoustic and positioning needs of the spyder’s cabin, situating the system’s 12 speakers to result in the Natural Sound that distinguishes Sonus faber audio systems.

Finally, the in-car experience is managed from the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, and from Maserati Connect.

(All images: Maserati)

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.