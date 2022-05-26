Land Rover’s new Range Rover Sport promises to be a dream for fussy adventurers

Hot off the heels of the new Range Rover hitting the roads, the new Range Rover Sport was launched earlier this month, and we’re already impressed.

The Range Rover Sport is one of Land Rover’s best-selling models, and it’s easy to see why. Its off-road capability, luxury accommodations, and impressive street cred of driving around Land Rover’s top-of-the-line Range Rover should be enough reasons to own one of these babies.

Unless you really know your Land Rover models, you might think there isn’t a huge difference to the front end, as compared to the previous Range Rover Sport. Look closely, however, and you’ll see that the grill is thinner and more square, the bumper is sportier, and the lights are a new design. The English marque has kept the evolution here sophisticated, even including flushed door handles, a style first seen on the Range Rover Velar.

There is also an all-new rear end, and while the new Range Rover’s boat tail has not been carried over to the Sport variant, the new back end still takes cues from the other Range Rover stablemates and features a traditional single door layout. You know, just a little something to differentiate itself from the flagship model.

Like its big brother, it shares the same MLA Flex platform and features air springs as standard, along with adaptive dampers. If you opt for the big 4.4 litre V8 First Edition model with 523hp, you’ll also get active anti-roll and rear-steering as standard. The mighty V8 variation can hit 100kph from a standstill in a mere 4.5 seconds.

There will also be a 3.0-litre straight-six 48V mild-hybrid Ingenium petrol engine with either 355hp or 395hp, 48V mild-hybrid six-cylinder ingenium diesel engines, and a plug-in hybrid with 434hp with an all-electric range of 48 miles. This will be followed by an all-electric version that’s slated to be introduced in 2024.

Off-road, the new Range Rover Sport embraces Land Rover’s famous go-anywhere attitude. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) integrates the latest technology from the brand with advanced traction control and dynamic capabilities. Terrain Response 2 is also on-hand to help with difficult situations that most off-roading enthusiasts would likely find themselves in, and is similar to that in the latest Range Rover and Defender models.

“The new Range Rover Sport’s advanced chassis dynamics feed into its immense capability away from the tarmac, utilising its hardware and software to full effect. It is the first vehicle to feature our new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, which has been engineered to help drivers focus on steering the vehicle by providing consistent and comfortable progress across rough terrain,” said Rory O’Murchu, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover.

And while we wouldn’t recommend off-roading with those beautiful range-topping, 23-inch wheels, the Range Rover Sport is more than capable. A new Stormer Handling Pack is available and ups the ante on how an SUV should perform. Included are Dynamic Response Pro, All-Wheel Steering, an Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking, and Configurable Programmes.

Safety is also of paramount importance in the New Range Rover Sport. It has Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which means that all models are fitted with features such as Emergency Braking, 3D Surround Camera, front and rear parking sensors, Wade Sensing, ClearSight Ground View7 and Manoeuvring Lights. Other features you’ll appreciate in your day-to-day driving include Cruise Control, Driver Condition Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Hopping on board is a breeze thanks to the air suspension and Approach Unlock. There is also the Soft Door Close feature and the Automated Walkaway Lock. Once in, occupants will enjoy the large 13.1 inch curved floating centre haptic touchscreen display with Pivi Pro, a 13.7 inch Interactive Driver Display, and Amazon Alexa voice AI. There is also Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto, as well as a 15W Wireless Device Charger.

While much of the design within looks similar to the Range Rover, the centre console is different with a more curved design than its big brother, which lends it a sportier and more athletic design.

The Range Rover Sport’s impressive tech continues in the form of the Meridian Signature Sound System, which comes with up to 29 speakers including four headrest speakers, each providing the lucky passengers with their own personal sound zone.

To ensure the sound of traffic doesn’t interfere with your music, there’s also a next-generation Active Noise Cancellation feature, which helps to keep outside noises from entering. After all, a quieter cabin on a long drive can really help with fatigue and provide a more enjoyable driving experience. There’s also an advanced air purification system known as Cabin Air Purification Pro to help with your onboard health. The marque’s Software Over The Air technology keeps the new Range Rover Sport’s tech in top shape.

Up front, there are 22-way electric adjusted seats with massage. Rear passengers won’t feel left out with the updates either as they now have more leg room and sit higher than in the previous generation.These higher rear passenger seats will make journeys far more enjoyable for passengers, especially for curious kids who want to take in all the sights and sounds of the road trip.

The boot has also been upgraded as it now has a whopping 835-litres of space — 55 more than in the previous version. Packing for trips to the shops or overland expeditions will be a breeze with this one.

With its latest design, the new Range Rover Sport is bound to be Land Rover’s best seller once again. Stay tuned for a full review of the new Range Rover Sport in the near future.

Find out more here.